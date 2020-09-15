Engineer's Day 2020: Engineer's Day Images, Wishes And Status To Wish

Engineer’s day is celebrated in India on September 15. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya. He is considered as one of the greatest Indian engineers of India. M Visvesvaraya is known for his outstanding achievements as an engineer like Krishna Raja Sagara dam in the north-west suburb of Mysuru city among others. He had also served as one of the Chief Engineers of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. For his contributions, he was also awarded India’s highest honour of Bharat Ratna.

Several Indian engineering institutions celebrate this day by felicitating its students for their remarkable achievements and also by organising events for engineers. People also wish their fellow engineer friends and family members with Engineer's day quotes and wishes. On the occasion of Engineer's day 2020, here are some of the best Engineer's day images, wishes and status to wish engineers.

Engineer's day 2020

Engineer's day images

Engineer's day 2020 messages

Happy Engineer’s Day to all the Engineers. We salute your great ideas and innovations that have truly changed our lives.

At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession. Happy Engineer's Day 2020!

We build the world (Civil Engineer). We build the magic world (Computer Engineer). We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer). We are the power of the world (Electrical Engineer). We move the world (Mechanical Engineer) Proud to be an engineer!! Happy Engineer's Day.

The World can’t Change us, But we can change the World!! We don’t have Books in Hand, but have Revolutionary Ideas in Mind! We are the rarest common Race on Earth!! Meet us We are the ENGINEERS!!

Your family member will not consider you an engineer unless you repair any of the home appliances. Happy Engineer's Day 2020!

Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer's day wishes

Engineering is not only the study of 45 subjects but it is moral studies of intellectual life. Happy Engineer's Day!

Skilful organising of vitality, capital and helpful useful resource for the upper good of the group is what everyone knows as Engineering. Each of the Expert Engineer is a warrior with the weapon of data and fantastic administration.

It’s with expert and licensed engineers that we make a world of distinction and stand taller than anyone else on the earth. Happy Engineer's Day.

Engineers pace up progress and subsequently are the true gears of progress. They deserve all the reward so that they proceed to be motivated and give you greater engineering marvels. Happy Engineer's Day 2020.

This Engineer's day, let us all rejoice innovation and creativity of these exhausting working licensed professionals. You guys are literally fantastic!

Engineer's day status you can share on social media

Expensive Engineers, thanks for making our lives easier and worth dwelling. Happy Engineer's Day.

Engineers are people who discover the world by their brain and pen, Happy Engineer’s Day

You are the one who can create anything with your brains and creativity because you are an Engineer, Wishing you a very Happy Engineer’s Day

Without Engineers in our lives, it would have been a completely different world to live. Warm wishes on Engineer’s Day and a big thank you for giving us all these inventions.

On the occasion of Engineer’s Day, we wish to thank the creative, intelligent and amazing engineer in you who is constantly working hard to give us something new.

