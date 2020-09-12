World First Aid Day 2020: Read About Theme, Significance And History Of This Day

World First Aid Day 2020 is observed on September 12. The annual campaign is to promote the importance of first aid training to prevent injuries and save lives. First air is the first and the immediate assistance is given to someone who suffers from either minor or serious illness. First aid is necessary to keep a victim alive before the doctor or any medical expert arrives. Read about the importance of World First Aid Day 2020, history and significance.

World First Aid Day 2020: History & Significance

World First Aid Day was first introduced in 2000, by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The First Aid help started over 160 years ago at the Battle of Solferino in North Itali. After a young man named Henry Dunant saw a devastating amount of suffering, he enlisted the civilians and served the wounded. Along with some necessary materials, he established makeshift and served them. World First Aid Day is observed to raise public awareness about the first aid and how it can save lives every day, and during a crisis. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies encourage people to learn the basic first aid training or at least educate themselves to practice.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Balances His Entire Body Weight In A New Stunning Fitness Video

World First Aid Day 2020 Theme

The theme of World First Aid Day 2020 is an annual campaign to promote the importance of first aid training in preventing injuries and saving lives. Last year, the theme for World First Aid Day was to raise awareness of how first aid can prevent injuries and save lives every day and in a crisis situation.

Also Read: Brooklyn Beckham Shares A Cryptic 'Spices Girls' Lyric In Latest Instagram Post

How to observe World First Aid Day?

World First Aid Day 2020 can be observed in various different ways. The first thing to know is how to use the first aid kit which is vital during emergencies. You can also educate people about the use of a First Aid Kit which can now be easily learned through the means of the internet. The importance of World First Aid Day should be utilised in a positive way by learning and spreading the knowledge you have.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'work Is Life' Post Best Inspiration You Need Over The Weekend

Also Read: Sonu Sood Launches Scholarship Program For Underprivileged Students In Late Mother's Name