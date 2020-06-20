Father's Day 2020: List Of Shows To Watch On Disney+Hotstar On This Special Day With Dad

Father's Day 2020 is just around the corner and it will be celebrated on June 21, Sunday this year. Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June each year with lots of gusto and excitement in many countries. It is a day dedicated to fathers, who work night and day to keep their kids happy, safe and sound. Father's Day is celebrated in order to draw one's attention from our busy schedules to the man behind one's existence (fathers) and recognise their selfless contribution in our lives.

Source: Shutterstock

Also Read: What To Watch On Hotstar During Lockdown | Here's The List Of 5 Patriotic Film

As the world is going through a COVID-19 pandemic currently, the best way for this year's Fathers Day celebration is to binge-watch some great shows on popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar with your daddy. This weekend, grab some popcorn and make Fathers Day 2020 a memorable one, which also coincides with World Music Day. Accompany your papa and watch these superlative stories depicting the pure bond between Fathers and their kids. Take a look at some unmissable shows on Disney+ Hotstar in different languages you can watch with your father for Fathers Day Celebration this year-

Father's Day Celebration: Shows you can watch with your dad on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Hindi)

Save the Father's Day 2020 date and make it a point to watch this popular Star Plus sitcom now available on Disney+ Hotstar. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is a beautiful story of a young girl Kulfi, blessed with a golden voice. Her love for music reunites Kulfi with her estranged father, who is celebrated Rockstar named Sikander. The performances by the lead actors Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma is simply surreal and highly impressive. The way the father-daughter bond is showcased in this drama show is endearing and heart-warming.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan To Hansika Motwani; This How 'Koi Mil Gaya' Cast Looks Today

2. Vanambadi (Malayalam)

Another show which you can watch and continue your Father's Day celebration this year is Vanambadi. As the name suggests, Vanambadi is Malayam drama series. The story of Vanambadi revolves around a little girl Anugraha and her passion for singing. After a tragic event, Anugraha enthralls a journey on her own and meets her father, who is a famous singer. Actors Sai Kiran and Gauri P Krishnan played the lead roles in this amazingly executed sitcoms focussing on father-child relationship. Hence, a must-watch with Dad, also do not miss out on wishing your Happy Fathers Day 2020 and make him feel special.

Also Read: Try These Father-daughter Activities To Make Some Amazing Memories!

3. Mounaragam (Tamil)

Mourangam is an overwhelming story of a Kalyani and her father. Kalyani is a mute young girl, whose father leaves her as he wished a male child. Irrespective of many attempts, Kalyani does not get love and support of the father. But the entry of Kiran in her life changes everything, who is a guardian angel. Kalyani's journey after Kiran's entry changes a lot many things for her including her relationship with dad. The cast of Mounaragam includes Mohan, Revathi, Karthik, and Sonia.

Also Read: Muscle Relaxation: Try Progressive Muscle Relaxation For Stress Relief

4. Hannah Montana (English)

Hannah Montana is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Miley Cyrus sitcom is an uber-cool show, which not only a wonderful tale about a single father and his kids but the comic treatment of this Disney show makes it all the more flattering. Billy Ray and Miley's bond is the backbone of this popular International series, starring Miley Cyrus and Robby Stewart. Hence making it an ideal choice for this Father's Day celebration.