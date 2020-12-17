Festivals In January 2021: Here Are The Special Days In First Month Of The New Year

The month of January marks the beginning of the new year. January 2021 is only 14 days away and the month is going to be filled with many festive days as well as holidays that can be observed and enjoyed with one’s friends and families. According to a report in Drik Panchang, here is a list of all the festivals in January 2021 as well as Special days in January 2021.

Read | Important Days In January 2021: National And International Dates To Remember

Auspicious Days in January

Festivals in January 2021

Jan. 6: Kalashtami: Kalashtami, is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav observe a fast and worship him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

Jan. 9: Saphala Ekadashi: Ekadashi arrives twice a month and the Parana time is an important factor for those who observe this day. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within set time frame called Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

Jan. 10: Pradosh Vrat: Pradosh Vrat, also known as Pradosham in South India, is observed to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. It is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in a lunar month.

Read | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Jan.11: Masik Shivaratri: Maha Shivaratri is known as the birthday of Lord Shiva and is a very important day for all the Shiva devotees. Many devotees worship Shiva Linga during Shivaratri. Shivaratri Vrat is popular since ancient time.

Jan. 12: Darsha Amavasya & Jan. 13: Pausa Amavasya: Amavasya is new moon night in Hindu calendar. It plays a significant role in many rituals that are performed only on Amavasya Tithi. Amavasya falling on weekday Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya falling on weekday Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya.

Jan. 13: Hanuman Jayanti: Hanumath Jayanthi is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya in the Indian State of Tamil Nadu. Most of the time, Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram. It is widely believed that God Hanumath was born during Margashirsha Amavasya during Moolam Nakshatram.

Jan. 13: Lohri: Lohri is a popular festival celebrated by Punjabi people, especially those from the Sikh faith. It is celebrated by people of Hindu faith as well. Lohri is closely linked to Hindu festival Makara Sankranti and it is celebrated one day before of that.

Jan. 14: Pongal: Pongal is another Hindu festival which is observed by people of Tamil Nadu. It is observed for four days and the most important day of Pongal is Thai Pongal. It is the second day of the four days festivity is also celebrated as Sankranti.

Jan.20: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru out of total 10 Sikh Gurus. He was born in Patna, Bihar on December 22, 1666, according to Julian calendar. Julian calendar is obsolete and in the present time, no one uses it. Julian calendar was replaced by the Gregorian calendar.

Jan.31: Sakat Chauth: Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. All Ganesha devotees observe Sankashti Chaturthi fasting on the day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the month of Magh is also observed as Sakat Chauth. It is observed mainly in North Indian states.

Read | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Special days in January 2021

Jan. 1: English New Year: The English New Year starts on January 1, which is the first day of the modern Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar is also called as Western Calendar and Christian Calendar. It was reformed in the year 1582 to the Julian calendar and stored January 1 as a New Year Day. This calendar is widely adopted by most of the countries.

Jan.12: National Youth Day: The National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, the Government of India declared 12 January as the National Youth Day and it has been celebrated every year since 1985. It is celebrated to encourage and inspire the youths of India.

Jan. 23: Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. He was popularly known as Netaji and was one of the prominent leaders who struggled for India's Independence from British rule. He is famously known for building the Indian National Army with the help of the Japanese.

Read | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments