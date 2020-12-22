Festivals In March 2021: List Of Festivals & Important Dates To Mark In Your Next Calendar

The year 2021 brings a new ray of hope amidst the pandemic and people have been already looking forward to the festivals that lie ahead. The month of March is always a highlight on the Indian calendar as the auspicious and fun festival of Holi falls in this month. Most Indian citizens gear up for a fun festive season and also pull off a shopping spree with utmost delight. As 2021 is just a few days away, here is a look at a bunch of special days in March that hold a lot of importance, according to Drik Panchang.

Auspicious Days in March

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (March 8, 2021)

Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti falls on a Monday in March 2021. On this day, people celebrate the great philosopher and reformer who has contributed greatly to the development of society. He is also the founder of Arya Samaj, which has renowned schools and colleges around the world.

International Women’s Day (March 8, 2021)

International women’s Day also falls on a Monday next year. On this day, various events are held across the globe to celebrate womanhood and everything they have contributed to families and society. Major events include concerts and carnivals, which usually have great turnovers as well.

Maha Shivaratri (March 11, 2021)

Maha Shivaratri falls on a Thursday this year and it is one of the most auspicious days in the Indian calendar. On this day, Hindu devotees honour Lord Shiva and his powerful teachings. It is believed that Mahashivaratri is the night when Lord Shiva performs the Tandava dance, which holds major significance.

Ramakrishna Jayanti (March 15, 2021)

Ramakrishna was a renowned and celebrated saint from ancient India, who was also a religious leader with a huge following. He was also well-known for inculcating education amongst his followers about the worldly virtues and pleasures.

Parsi New Year (March 20, 2021)

Parsi New Year, which is also known by the name Navroz, falls on a Monday in 2021. It has been named after the King of Persia and most Parsis celebrate this year and mark new beginnings. It is a major part of the Iranian calendar and is also widely celebrated.

Shaheed Diwas (March 23, 2021)

Shaheed Day or Martyr’s Day is observed to remember the great revolutionaries who gave away their lives for the country. On this day, citizens pay a tribute to Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who fought the British until their last breath.

Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan (March 28, 2021)

Choti Holi is a part of the Holika Dahan ceremony which marks the victory of good over evil according to the Hindu Mythology. People get together and burn away the demon, Holika, who was killed to save Prahlad. Some of the devotees also kick-start the Holi celebrations on this night.

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti (March 28, 2021)

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was a renowned saint who was well-known for his consciousness and teachings. He preaching Hinduism in a unique way and his devotees considered him an incarnation of Lord Krishna. He was also the founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism and tough Bhakti yoga to many of his followers.

Holi (March 29, 2021)

Holi is the highlight of March 2021 as people have been eagerly waiting to celebrate this day. It is mainly celebrated with colours and water as people get together and have major celebrations on this day. It is also called the festival of spring and is one of the most joyful festivals ever.

Read Only Green Crackers Permitted For Two Hours On Festivals In 6 Uttarakhand Towns

Also read Music Festivals Offer To Help Belgium's Vaccination Campaign

Shivaji Jayanti (March 31, 2021)

Shivaji Jayanti is another one of the festivals in March 2021 that comes with a lot of anticipation. On this day, people celebrate the life and teachings of Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji, who is considered the greatest king of his time. A variety of events are held on this day, to mark the occasion.

Read December 2020: Check Out The List Of Festivals And Purnima Dates Falling In December

Also read Festivals In January 2021: Here Are The Special Days In First Month Of The New Year

Image Courtesy: Canva