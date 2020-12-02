December 2020: Check Out The List Of Festivals And Purnima Dates Falling In December

2020 is nearing its end with only a month left. Read on to know more about the festivals to expect this December 2020. As per the Hindu calendar, December 2020 starts from Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Pratipada and will end on Pausa Krishna Paksha Pratipada. Here is a complete list of festivals in December 2020 including Christmas as well as some Hindu tithis and Purnima dates details as well.

Festivals in December 2020

The month of December only has 1 festival amongst the National Holidays. The holiday is on 25 December 2020, on the occasion of Christmas, which would be observed on Friday this year. However, bank holidays would be for 3 days this month. Check out the festivals date and time for this month.

12 December 2020 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

25 December 2020 (Friday) - Christmas Day

26 December 2020 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

Hindu calendar tithis in December 2020 (acc. to drikpanchang)

December 3, 2020 (Thursday): Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

December 7, 2020 (Monday): Kalashtami, Kalabhairav Jayanti

December 11, 2020 (Friday): Utpanna Ekadashi

December 12, 2020 (Saturday): Pradhosh Vrat, Shani Trayodashi

December 13, 2020 (Sunday): Masik Shivratri

December 14, 2020 (Monday): Margashirsha Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, Somavati Amavasya, Surya Grahan

December 15, 2020 (Tuesday): Dhanu Sankranti

December 18, 2020 (Friday): Vinayaka Chaturthi

December 19, 2020 (Saturday): Vivah Panchami

December 22, 2020 (Tuesday): Masik Durgashtami

December 25, 2020 (Friday): Mokshada Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti, Vaikuntha Ekadashi

December 28, 2020 (Monday): Rohini Vrat

December 29, 2020 (Tuesday): Dattatreya Jayanti

December 30, 2020 (Wednesday): Margashirsha Purnima, Annapurna Jayanti

Purnima in December (Purnima Date and Time)

Purnima refers to the full moon day. The full moon is observed only once a month and this month the Purnima would be observed on December 30th. On the day of December 30th, Margashirsha Purnima Vrat falls from December 29th to December 30th.

Poornima Tithi starts at 07:55:58 on December 29, 2020

Poornima Tithi Ends at 08:59:21 on December 30, 2020

Public Holidays in December 2020

1 December 2020 (Tuesday)

State Inauguration Day - Nagaland

Indigenous Faith Day - Arunachal Pradesh

3 December 2020 (Thursday)

Kanakadasa Jayanti - Karnataka

World Disabled Day - Tripura

Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Goa

5 December 2020 (Saturday)

Birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah - Jammu & Kashmir

18 December 2020 (Friday)

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham - Meghalaya

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti - Chandigarh

19 December 2020 Saturday

Goa Liberation Day - Goa

Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day - Punjab

24 December 2020 - Thursday - Christmas Eve - Mizoram, Meghalaya

25 December 2020 - Friday- Christmas Day - All over India

26 December 2020 - Saturday - Christmas holiday - All over India

30 December 2020 - Wednesday

Tamu Losar - Sikkim

U Kiang Nangbah - Meghalaya

31 December 2020 - Thursday - New Year’s Eve - Manipur

