December 2020: Check Out The List Of Festivals And Purnima Dates Falling In December

2020 is nearing its end with only a month left. Read on to know more about the festivals to expect this December 2020. As per the Hindu calendar, December 2020 starts from Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Pratipada and will end on Pausa Krishna Paksha Pratipada. Here is a complete list of festivals in December 2020 including Christmas as well as some Hindu tithis and Purnima dates details as well.
The month of December only has 1 festival amongst the National Holidays. The holiday is on 25 December 2020, on the occasion of Christmas, which would be observed on Friday this year. However, bank holidays would be for 3 days this month. Check out the festivals date and time for this month.
Purnima refers to the full moon day. The full moon is observed only once a month and this month the Purnima would be observed on December 30th. On the day of December 30th, Margashirsha Purnima Vrat falls from December 29th to December 30th.
1 December 2020 (Tuesday)
3 December 2020 (Thursday)
5 December 2020 (Saturday)
18 December 2020 (Friday)
19 December 2020 Saturday
24 December 2020 - Thursday - Christmas Eve - Mizoram, Meghalaya
25 December 2020 - Friday- Christmas Day - All over India
26 December 2020 - Saturday - Christmas holiday - All over India
30 December 2020 - Wednesday
31 December 2020 - Thursday - New Year’s Eve - Manipur
