Last Updated:

December 2020: Check Out The List Of Festivals And Purnima Dates Falling In December

Check out the list of Festivals, Purnima dates & public holidays falling in December 2020. Apart from Christmas there are many Hindu tithis observed in Dec.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
december 2020

2020 is nearing its end with only a month left. Read on to know more about the festivals to expect this December 2020.  As per the Hindu calendar, December 2020 starts from Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Pratipada and will end on Pausa Krishna Paksha Pratipada. Here is a complete list of festivals in December 2020 including Christmas as well as some Hindu tithis and Purnima dates details as well. 

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

Festivals in December 2020

The month of December only has 1 festival amongst the National Holidays. The holiday is on 25 December 2020, on the occasion of Christmas, which would be observed on Friday this year. However, bank holidays would be for 3 days this month. Check out the festivals date and time for this month. 

  • 12 December 2020 (Saturday) - Second Saturday
  • 25 December 2020 (Friday) - Christmas Day
  • 26 December 2020 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

Hindu calendar tithis in December 2020 (acc. to drikpanchang)

  • December 3, 2020 (Thursday): Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi
  • December 7, 2020 (Monday): Kalashtami, Kalabhairav Jayanti
  • December 11, 2020 (Friday): Utpanna Ekadashi
  • December 12, 2020 (Saturday): Pradhosh Vrat, Shani Trayodashi
  • December 13, 2020 (Sunday): Masik Shivratri
  • December 14, 2020 (Monday): Margashirsha Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, Somavati Amavasya, Surya Grahan
  • December 15, 2020 (Tuesday): Dhanu Sankranti
  • December 18, 2020 (Friday): Vinayaka Chaturthi
  • December 19, 2020 (Saturday): Vivah Panchami
  • December 22, 2020 (Tuesday): Masik Durgashtami
  • December 25, 2020 (Friday): Mokshada Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti, Vaikuntha Ekadashi
  • December 28, 2020 (Monday): Rohini Vrat
  • December 29, 2020 (Tuesday): Dattatreya Jayanti
  • December 30, 2020 (Wednesday): Margashirsha Purnima, Annapurna Jayanti

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Amazon Prime In December 2020? Here's A List Of All The New Titles

Purnima in December (Purnima Date and Time)

Purnima refers to the full moon day. The full moon is observed only once a month and this month the Purnima would be observed on December 30th. On the day of December 30th, Margashirsha Purnima Vrat falls from December 29th to December 30th. 

  • Poornima Tithi starts at 07:55:58 on December 29, 2020
  • Poornima Tithi Ends at 08:59:21 on December 30, 2020

ALSO READ| What's Leaving Netflix In December 2020? The List Includes 'Ip Man, Ocean Series' & More

Public Holidays in December 2020

1 December 2020 (Tuesday)

  • State Inauguration Day - Nagaland 
  • Indigenous Faith Day - Arunachal Pradesh

3 December 2020 (Thursday)

  • Kanakadasa Jayanti - Karnataka
  • World Disabled Day - Tripura
  • Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Goa

5 December 2020 (Saturday)

  • Birthday of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah - Jammu & Kashmir

18 December 2020 (Friday)

  • Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham - Meghalaya
  • Guru Ghasidas Jayanti - Chandigarh

19 December 2020 Saturday

  • Goa Liberation Day - Goa
  • Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day - Punjab

24 December 2020 - Thursday - Christmas Eve - Mizoram, Meghalaya

25 December 2020 - Friday- Christmas Day - All over India

26 December 2020 - Saturday - Christmas holiday - All over India

30 December 2020 - Wednesday

  • Tamu Losar - Sikkim
  • U Kiang Nangbah - Meghalaya

31 December 2020 - Thursday - New Year’s Eve - Manipur

ALSO READ| What's Leaving Hulu In December 2020? See The Full List Here

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND