Festivals In May 2021: Here Are The Auspicious Days To Mark In Your Next Calendar

Most people around the country, have been hopeful about the year 2021 as the COVID 19 virus spread is expected to subside as per most experts. Most people have been looking forward to celebrating various festivals without any restrictions, once things fall into place. May 2021 is full of festivals which hold high significances in most parts of India. Here is a look at the festivals in May 2021, according to a recent report released by leading websites like Panchang and Drik Panchang.

Auspicious Days in May 2021

International Workers’ Day (May 1, 2021)

International Workers’ Day or Labour Day 2021 will fall on a Saturday. This day celebrates the contributions made by the working classes towards the development of a country. Various events are also held in some of the companies to honour their employees and their hard work.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (May 7, 2021)

Rabindranath Tagore is one of the most celebrated poets of the country, who was born on May 7, 1861. On this special day, his work is remembered and celebrated across the country as he has contributed immensely to Indian literature and Indian Art. Various events are also conducted to remember the artist and his masterpieces.

Jamat Ul-Vida (May 7, 2021)

Jamat Ul-Vida is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan, which holds a lot of significance in the Islamic calendar. Jummah Namaz is organized in different parts of the country as most people believe it is important to pray on this auspicious day.

Mother’s Day (May 9, 2021)

Mother’s Day is another significant day that falls in the month of May. This year, it will be celebrated on May 9th which is the first Sunday of this month. On this day, people celebrate the efforts put in by mothers around the world as they play the most important role in bringing up their children.

Eid al-Fitr (May 13, 2021)

Eid al-Fatr, in the year 2021, falls on May 13th which is on a Wednesday. This day marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important days according to the Islamic calendar.

Akshaya Tritiya (May 14, 2021)

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days that fall in the month of May. On this special day, Hindus and Jains. This day is celebrated as the third day of unending prosperity and growth. Various rituals are carried out on this day.

Image Courtesy: Canva