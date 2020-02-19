Important Days In May 2020 That You Need To Know About For Your GK

In India, there are several festivals, occasions and formal holidays that come from several sects of society. With lots of diversity in every corner of the country, numerous beliefs, languages, regional rituals and more are observed in every state. India also celebrates several events and festivals which are rejoiced across the globe. There are many important days in May 2020 that you would want to know about.

Important days in May 2020 include many formal and cultural events. So, here is an extensive list of important national and international days, events and festivals which will help you improve your GK and also to plan the month properly.

May 1 - International Labour Day or May Day & Maharashtra Day (first Friday of May)

International Labour Day is widely known as Labour Day or May Day. In India, Labour Day is denoted as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The event helps boost the dignity of the labourers who have been treated disrespectfully or ungratefully. Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Day marks the formation of Maharashtra and Gujarat as separate states. It is a state holiday in Maharashtra.

May 3 - Press Freedom Day (first Sunday of May)

Every year Press freedom Day or World Press Freedom Day is observed to spread press freedom around the world. This day was also established to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives while being on the field.

May 4 - International Firefighters Day

International Firefighters Day is celebrated every year on May 4 to recognise and honour the sacrifices of firefighter’s who risk their lives for others. The initiative began because five firefighters lost their lives in a bushfire in Australia.

May 5 - World Laughter Day

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May every year. On 10 May 1998, the first celebration took place in Mumbai, India. It was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.

May 7 - World Asthma Day, World Athletics Day & Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

World Asthma Day is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May to improve awareness and care about it in the world. An annual event is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma.

World Athletics Day is conducted on 7th May to elevate awareness about sports among youth. It enables the schools and institutions to promote athletics as the primary sport.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is amongst the most important days in May. It was launched to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata. He was one of India's greatest artists, novelist, author, Bengali poet, humanist, philosopher etc. In 1913, he was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature.

May 8 - World Red Cross Day & World Thalassaemia Day (Second Friday of May)

World Red Cross Day comes every year on May 8 to remember the world's first recipient of Nobel Peace Prize. The day is the birth anniversary of the founder of the Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant. Dunant was born in Geneva on May 08, 1828.

World Thalassaemia Day is conducted in honour of all patients suffering from Thalassaemia and for their parents who have never lost hope for life, despite the burden of their disease. It helps bring hope to people who suffer from this disease.

May 10 - Mother's Day

Mother's Day is amongst the most special days of May 2020. It is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in honour of the mothers for the unconditional love they give out in the world.

May 11 - National Technology Day

Every year National Technology Day highlights the importance of Science in our daily lives. It was launched to encourage students to opt for science as an option for a career. On this day, Shakti, the Pokhran nuclear test was held on May 11, 1998.

International Nurses Day: Every year International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May to commemorate the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday. This day also celebrates the contribution done by the nurses to society around the world.

May 15 – International Day of Families & National Endangered Species Day (Third Friday of May)

International Day of Families: Family is the basic unit of society. This day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues related to the families and to increase knowledge about the social, economic and demographic processes that affect them.

National Endangered Species Day: Every year on the third Friday in May, Endangered Species Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation and restoration efforts for all imperilled species. Endangered Species Act 1973, focuses on the protection of wildlife and several other methods to protect it.

May 16 – Armed Forces Day (Third Saturday of the May)

Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of every May. The theme for this event is "For the Nation. For the People." This day is celebrated to pay tribute to the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

May 17 – World Telecommunication Day, World Hypertension Day & National Endangered Species Day (Third Sunday of May)

World Telecommunication Day marks the founding of ITU when the first International Telegraph Convention was signed in Paris on May 17, 1865. This special day is also known as World Telecommunication and International Society Day. Since 1969, it has been celebrated annually.

World Hypertension Day: This day is celebrated by the World Hypertension League (WHL) annually. The theme of 2020 is 'Know Your Numbers' which aims at increasing high blood pressure (BP) awareness.

May 18 – World AIDS Vaccine Day & International Museum Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day or HIV Vaccine Awareness Day takes place every year on 18 May. This day marks the efforts of thousands of researchers, scientists, and health professionals who have contributed to the process of finding safe and effective AIDS medicine. It is also an opportunity to educate communities about the importance of preventive HIV vaccine research.

International Museum Day is celebrated on 18 May every year to raise awareness about the museum and their role in society. The International Council of Museums (ICOM) created International Museum Day in 1977.

May 21 – National Anti-Terrorism Day

Anti-Terrorism Day is conducted every year to spread awareness about the violence caused by terrorists. It is also conducted to reminisce about former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who passed away on this day.

May 22 - International Day for Biological Diversity (Fourth Friday of May)

International Day for Biological Diversity is amongst those important days of May which helps in increasing awareness and understanding of the issues of biodiversity. The theme for 2020 is “Our Solutions are in Nature”. The theme aims to show that biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges that the world faces.

May 23 - Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting that starts on April 23 and last until May 23, 2020.

May 24 - Eid

It is an important religious holiday for Muslims. Eid kick-starts the month of Shawwal, which begins with a feast to end the period of fasting. However, some Muslims do observe six days of fasting during Shawwal (the day after Eid) as this period is considered equivalent to fasting all year round.

May 25 - National Memorial Day (USA)

National Memorial Day takes place on the 146th day of the year. May 25 2020, marks the 76th Anniversary of D-Day, with the parade welcoming dozens of surviving veterans of World War II as Honorary Grand Marshals, including those veterans who landed at Normandy on June 6,1944. The parade will take place on May 25, 2020, along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.

May 31 – Anti-Tobacco Day

Anti-Tobacco Day or World No Tobacco Day is amongst those special days in May that helps to spread awareness regarding good health. This day spreads information across the globe to make people aware and educate them about the harmful effects of tobacco like cancer, tooth decay, staining of teeth, and more.

So, these were the important days in May 2020 inclusive of National and International events in the month. This information might also help students who are preparing for several exams improve their general knowledge.

Important Days in May 2020 chart:

