Festivals In September 2021: Know All About The Special Days And Festivals In The Month

The new year is right around the corner and people have great expectations from 2021. Here is a list of all the auspicious days in September 2021 that one might need to keep in mind in order to plan their schedule. Read further ahead to know more about all the festivals and special days in this month.

Festivals in September 2021

Teachers Day (September 5, Sunday)

In India, Teachers Day is celebrated annually on September 5. This day is celebrated in order to mark the birth anniversary of President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Virswami. It is said that when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Virswami became the President, all of his friends and students would wish him “Teachers Day” in order to celebrate his birthday. Till date, this occasion is celebrated in schools and other educational institutes where teachers and children enjoy together.

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10, Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most awaited upcoming festivals in India. It is one of the largely celebrated September festivals. It is a festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha and is marked with many people keeping clay idols of Lord Ganesh in their homes. In 2021, Ganesh Chaturthi is taking place on September 10. The festival lasts for 11 or even 21 days in some places.

Hindi Day (September 14, Tuesday)

Hindi Day is the national day India and is celebrated every year on September 14. This day is celebrated every year in order to celebrate the fact that it was on this date in 1949 when Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of the country. This decision was then agreed officially and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Engineer’s Day (September 15, Wednesday)

Engineer’s Day is celebrated in many parts of the world, on many different dates. In India, this occasion is also commonly known as Visvesvaraya Day and is celebrated on September 15 annually. The day is also known as Visvesvaraya Day because he was one of the finest engineers in the country.

September Equinox (September 23, Thursday)

The September Equinox is one of the most important festivals in September 2021. It is celebrated in order to mark the moment when the Sun appears to be crossing the celestial equator and goes forward heading southward. Due to the differences in calendars, the September Equinox occurs between September 21 to September 24. In 2021, the September Equinox will be held on September 23 in the country India.