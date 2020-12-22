Festivals In June 2021: Know All About The Special Days And Festivals In The Month

2021 is right at the doorsteps and everyone has great expectations from the year. June is the sixth month of an annual year which consists of 30 days and has a rainy season in India. There are several special days in June 2021 that one might need to see and plan their time accordingly. Know upcoming Indian festivals and more.

Also Read | Festivals In January 2021: Here Are The Special Days In First Month Of The New Year

Important days and Festivals in June 2021

World Environment Day (WED)

Every Year World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. It is a principle vehicle by the United Nations for promoting awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Since its beginning in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach as more than 143 countries take part in WED. There is a flagship campaign for raising awareness on environmental issues emerging from human overpopulation, global warming, and marine pollution, to wildlife crime and sustainable consumption. In 2021, the day falls on Saturday in India.

Also Read | Wedding Dates In June 2021: Here Is A List Of Auspicious Wedding Dates In June

Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap was the 13th king of Mewar, Rajasthan. He was known for his military defense against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire in the 16th century. According to the Julian calendar, which has been replaced by Gregorian calendar, the emperor was born on May 9, 1540. However, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated as per the Hindi calendar as it was Tritiya, Jyestha, Shukla Paksha, 1597 Vikram Samvat when the king was born. This one of the special days in June will be on the 13th which is a Sunday.

Also Read | Grahan In 2021: Here Are The Dates For Surya And Chandra Grahan In 2021

Father’s Day

Among the special days in June 2021 comes Father’s Day. Considered as the upcoming festivals in India, it to honor fatherhood and paternal bonds, along with celebrating the influence of fathers in society. It is held on different days around the world. In India, Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday of June, and the date for 2021 is the 20th.

Also Read | Dry Days In Goa: List Of All Non-alcohol Days In Goa In The Year 2021

International Yoga Day

Current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, suggested the date of 21 June in his UN address to celebrate the day as International Yoga Day. Hence, it has become an annual event and is like June festivals, as people do Yoga which is a mental, physical, and spiritual practice that originated in India. June 21 is also the longest day of the year.