Poornima In 2021: Here Is A List Of Dates And Festivals On Full Moon Days

Poornima or Full Moon is the third of the four primary phases of the Moon, which happens when the Sun and the Moon separate by 180 degrees. It depicts higher energy, making spiritual seekers more peaceful, happy, and enthusiastic. Additionally, on this auspicious occasion, the capabilities of a person get increased, leading to more and better opportunities their way. So, it makes every Poornima date equally significant as per the Hindu calendar.

According to Astro Sage, Sharad Poornima in 2021 is one of the days which take place on a full moon day in the Ashwin month of Hindu lunar calendar. Among other Special Days in 2021, it holds a lot of importance, making the birthday of Goddess Lakshmi. So, we have compiled all the days of Poornima in 2021 that you must check out right away.

Special days in 2021: Here is a list of days of Poornima in 2021

Festivals in January: Poornima date in January 2021

January 28, 2021, Thursday- Paush Poornima Vrat

Poornima in February 2021

February 27, 2021, Saturday- Magha Poornima Vrat

Poornima in March 2021

March 28, 2021, Sunday- Phalguna Poornima Vrat

Poornima in April 2021

April 27, 2021, Tuesday- Chaitra Poornima Vrat

Poornima in May 2021

May 26, 2021, Wednesday- Vaishakha Poornima Vrat

Poornima in June 2021

June 24, Thursday- Jyeshtha Poornima Vrat

Poornima in July 2021

July 24, 2021, Saturday- Ashadha Poornima Vrat

Poornima in August 2021

August 22, 2021, Sunday- Shravana Poornima Vrat

Poornima in September 2021

September 20, 2021, Monday- Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat

Poornima in October 2021

October 20, 2021, Wednesday- Ashwin Purnima Vrat

Poornima in November 2021

November 19, 2021, Friday- Kartik Purnima Vrat

Poornima in December 2021

December 19, 2021, Sunday- Margashirsha Purnima Vrat

Poornima means the night or day of Full Moon as per the Monier Williams Sanskrit-English Dictionary. Among other Special Days in 2021, Guru Poornima is also auspicious, which marks the first Full Moon arriving after the summer solstice in Ashadha month. It is known as Guru Poornima. For Hindu devotees, this festival is auspicious, when they seek blessings from God. People also wish for capability and fulfilment of their desires.

