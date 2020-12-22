Poornima In 2021: Here Is A List Of Dates And Festivals On Full Moon Days

Quick links:
Poornima or Full Moon is the third of the four primary phases of the Moon, which happens when the Sun and the Moon separate by 180 degrees. It depicts higher energy, making spiritual seekers more peaceful, happy, and enthusiastic. Additionally, on this auspicious occasion, the capabilities of a person get increased, leading to more and better opportunities their way. So, it makes every Poornima date equally significant as per the Hindu calendar.
According to Astro Sage, Sharad Poornima in 2021 is one of the days which take place on a full moon day in the Ashwin month of Hindu lunar calendar. Among other Special Days in 2021, it holds a lot of importance, making the birthday of Goddess Lakshmi. So, we have compiled all the days of Poornima in 2021 that you must check out right away.
Poornima means the night or day of Full Moon as per the Monier Williams Sanskrit-English Dictionary. Among other Special Days in 2021, Guru Poornima is also auspicious, which marks the first Full Moon arriving after the summer solstice in Ashadha month. It is known as Guru Poornima. For Hindu devotees, this festival is auspicious, when they seek blessings from God. People also wish for capability and fulfilment of their desires.
