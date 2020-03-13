Friday The 13th: Myths And Other Details Of The 'unlucky Day Of The World'

Friday the 13th is usually considered to be an extremely unlucky or an inauspicious day. There are several disappointing historical events which have rendered Friday the 13th unlucky.

Friday the 13th Myths

Friday the 13th Myths: What is Friday the 13th meaning?

Friday the 13th is considered to be a doomsday that carries with it some heavy bad luck. Even though it is a superstition, the fear that comes with Friday the 13th is called friggatriskaidekaphobia or paraskevidekatriaphobia. Friday the 13th is basically a myth that has been followed and believed in for a long time.

ALSO READ | Indie Horror Movies From Daniel Isn't Real To Girl On The Third Floor That You Must Watch

Friday the 13th Myths: Why is Friday the 13th unlucky?

Friday the 13th is considered to be unlucky because history has seen a lot of bad things happen on this day. Even today, the fear surrounding this date is considered to be valid because reportedly, a lot of companies, especially airlines, have suffered from heavy losses on this day. Interestingly, the publication of Friday, The Thirteenth, a novel by Thomas W. Lawson has also contributed to creating this fear. In the novel, an unscrupulous broker takes advantage of the superstition and causes a panic of Friday the 13th on Wall Street.

The fear is so widespread that many hospitals and hotels often skip the entire thirteenth floor. In some parts of the world, having 13 people at a table is also considered to be unlucky. Despite the fear being so widespread, it is still unclear why it is exactly feared. Interestingly, in Spanish countries, Tuesday the 13th is considered to be unlucky.

ALSO READ | 'Back To Future' Deepfake Video Breaks The Internet, Netizens Calls It 'scary'

Friday the 13th Myths: Friday the 13th history

The myth surrounding Friday the 13th history is mainly considered to originate from the Last Supper. Jesus Christ supposedly sat down with 12 of his disciples for supper, the night before his crucifixion by the Roman soldiers on Good Friday. The union of this day and date is also traced back to King Philip IV of France arresting hundreds of Knights Templar. It has also been predicted that an asteroid will hit the Earth on Friday the 13th in 2029.

ALSO READ | Lisa Haydon Blessed With Second Baby, Posts Cute Pic & Note About 'freaky' Friday The 13th

ALSO READ | Last Friday The 13th Of The Decade Freaks People Out