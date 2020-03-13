Friday The 13th Tattoos: Here's Where You Can Get Inked In Sacramento

As per several reports, Friday the 13th is the right day to get a spooky and unique tattoo made for yourself. Friday the 13th tattoos are a major event at parlours across various countries in the world. Interestingly, the prices of the tattoos are also comparatively lesser on this day. Check out these best tattoo shops with Friday the 13th specials if you are looking forward to some amazing tattoo deals in Sacramento.

Tattoo shops with Friday the 13th tattoos specials

1. Stylz Tattoos & Piercings

One can get their ideas for their next tattoo design and get it done at the Stylz Tattoos & Piercings, Sacramento. As per reports, this place is reviewed to be the best place to get a tattoo and piercing in the Sacramento region. It is open during the day until later evening.

Address: 2228 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816, United States

2. Capital Ink Tattoo

With comfortable seating and relaxed staff, this place is the best for you to get your Friday the 13th tattoos. However, some reports say that this is one of the tattoo shops with Friday the 13th specials. But there is no official announcement about the same. If you wish to enquire about the tattoo deals for today, you can visit this place.

Address: 1021 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814, United States

3. The American Tradition Tattoo

According to online reviews, the people here are super professional and funny. They will make you feel comfy while getting your Friday the 13th tattoos made. The piercing here is also reportedly worth the try.

Address: 1219 19th St, Sacramento, CA 95811, United States

4. Cast Iron Tattoo

This is one of the other tattoo shops with Friday the 13th specials. One can visit this shop and get their extraordinary tattoos made today. Online reviews suggest that you can get your tattoo deals done efficiently and also that their way of inking is very smooth and magical.

Address: 4112 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95820, United States

5. Legacy Tattoo

If you want a biggie tattoo on your hand, then this is the best tattoo shops with Friday the 13th specials. You can get some the most distinctive and unique tattoo for yourself over here.

Address: 5140 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819, United States

Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th

According to reports, people in huge numbers have joined the bandwagon of getting Friday the 13th tattoos made on this day. Reports also say that some follow this with themes of the day like black cats or hockey masks while others will take the designs in their own ways. Reports say that it all began as a marketing ploy when tattoo parlours saw the fascination with a 'holiday' as an opportunity to offer a special dollar deal. As tattoos are expensive, on this day, one can get some exciting deals for their tattoos.

