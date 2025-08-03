Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages And Status, Instagram Captions, Photos To Share With Your Buddies Today

Friendship Day 2025: The first Sunday in August is dedicated to honour and celebrate the special bond shared with friends. On the day, express gratitude to your pals who have been with you through thick and thin. Whether it's your childhood buddy, college roommate, or your work BFF, Friendship Day is all about expressing love, gratitude, and the joy of having them in your life. Send a heartfelt WhatsApp message, a thoughtful greeting, or even a quick meme today to let your friends know they matter. If you're looking for the right words to share, we’ve compiled a list of wishes and messages that are perfect for Friendship Day 2025.

Happy Friendship Day greeting | Image: Freepik



Friendship Day 2025 wishes and greetings

1. Happy Friendship Day 2025! Life’s better, crazier, and a whole lot happier with you in it!

2. To my partner-in-crime, my human diary, and my biggest cheerleader – thank you for being YOU. Happy Friendship Day!

3. Friendship is not about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked in and never left. Grateful to have you in my life.

4. A true friend is one soul in two bodies. Thank you for always being my second soul. Happy Friendship Day!

5. Here’s to all the silly memories, late-night talks, and endless laughter. Happy Friendship Day to my forever person.



WhatsApp messages for Friendship Day 2025

You + Me = Unlimited jokes, countless memories & a lifelong bond. Happy Friendship Day!

No distance, no time, no fights can change what we share. Cheers to us this Friendship Day!

We might not talk every day, but I know you’ve always got my back. Happy Friendship Day!

You annoy me, you tease me, but you never leave me. And that’s why I love you the most.

This Friendship Day, let’s promise to never grow up completely – adulting is overrated anyway



Cute One-liners for Instagram caption on Friendship Day 2025

Friends are the family we choose.

Every crazy story begins with – "So I was with my best friend…"

Good friends don’t let you do stupid things… alone.

Life’s too short not to celebrate your people. Happy Friendship Day!