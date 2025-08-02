Bollywood Friends That Stayed Platonic And Proved 'Ladka Aur Ladki Sirf Dost Ho Sakte Hain'

‘Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte' - This is one of the most iconic dialogues from the Bollywood film - Maine Pyaar Kiya (1999). However, the line seems to have aged like milk. Ironically, there are several Hindi movies that have shown platonic friendships between male and female characters.

Bindiya & Murari in Raanjhaana

While Raanjhanaa is essentially an iconic love story between Kundan (Dhanush) and Zoya (Sonam Kapoor). The other two pivotal characters in the story were Bindiya and Murari. Bindiya, played by Swara Bhaskar, was the childhood friend of Kundan and was also in love with him. Murari, too, was a good friend of both Kundan and Bindiya. The camaraderie between Murari and Bindiya was not explicitly shown in the movie, but it was beautifully woven into the plot. Their special bond is highlighted in the film's climax.



Bunny and Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The 2013 film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is one of the biggest torchbearer movies of friendship. On the sidelines of Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor)- Naina (Deepika Padukone) romance track and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur)-Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) one-sided love, the lesser-talked-about, yet significant relation between Bunny and Aditi blossomed. From understanding each other even in comfortable silences to going the extra mile to see the other one smile, the duo redefined the male-female friendship trope.

Rani & the boys in Queen

Rani (Kangana Ranaut) in Queen (2013) moves to Amsterdam in the second half of the movie, where she is forced to share a dorm room with three men: Taka from Japan, Tim from France, and Oleksander from Russia. What starts with an uncomfortable alliance, becomes a solid friendship over time. The trio of boys became the best of friends with Rani, with no hints of a romantic angle.



Avinash & Tanya in Karwaan

Avinash (Dulquer Salmaan) and Tanya (Mithila Palkar) in Karwaan is one of the best films that highlight female-male friendships. Despite spending a long time on a road trip together, the duo did not have a romantic angle.



Sonia & The squad in Rang De Basanti