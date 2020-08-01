Friendship Day Messages That You Can Send To Your Friends On This Day

Friendship Day is observed every year to mark the great bond that friends have and how friends are a very special part of one's lives. This day is recognized and celebrated all across the world and in India, this day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year friendship day will fall on August 2. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many of us may not be able to meet our friends. However, one can still go ahead and share these Friendship Day messages to celebrate the bond you share.

Friendship Day messages

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born. Hugs and more hugs are sent to you my special friend wishing you much happiness. Just the other day we were running around in diapers, now here we are years later and still good friends. Know that you are cherished. Happy Friendship day. My wish is that our friendship continues for the rest of our lives. Happy Friendship Day Wishing you the kind of life you imagine for yourself. A single candle can illuminate an entire room. A true friend lights up an entire lifetime. Thanks for the bright lights of your friendship. You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job. If good memories were wishes, then all of our wishes would come true my friend.

May God give you happiness, and success. I wish for you my friend only the best. It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day. You are like a rock, always there to support and encourage. Wishes of joy and love are sent to you this day. For the happiness you bring into other's lives, I wish more happiness for you on this Friendship Day. It’s not an achievement to make 100 friends in a year, but an achievement is when you make a friend for 100 years. Happy Friendship Day. Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art… It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival. A simple hello, a wish I send. To thank you my friend for being there and always willing to bend.

On this Friendship Day, I just wanted to say you're the greatest! You snoodle doodle dee. Just wanted to say thanks for being friends with me. Just thought I'd say thanks for being my best friend and I don't know what I'd do without you. You're the greatest friend anyone could have! Though miles may separate us our friendship will never die. Thanks, my friend. A message for you today: You are one of a kind, special in every way. Always a friend no matter what the day. I thank God for the special creation that He made when he made you.

