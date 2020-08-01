Friendship Day Poems To Share With Your Friends This Friendship Day 2020

The world celebrated International Friendship Day this July 30, however in India, friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. It is an unofficial tradition that is followed for a long time in our country. Check out some friendship day poems to share with your friends this Sunday!
ALSO READ| Friendship Day Gifting Options For Friends To Enjoy A Board Game Night
A true friendship passes each test of time
A true friend remains with you
Holds your hand and guides you along the way
Not a moment lost or things to say
A true friendship remains till eternity
Lucky to have a true friend like you
You were so in my destiny
Wishing you a very happy friendships' day!
A best friend always stays in your heart
So many cherished moments in time
So many things that you want to do
With a best friend there is a feeling so pure
It feels so refreshing and feels so new
Having a true friend in my life
My life is complete all through!
A best friend is a source of happiness
In the path and a reason to survive!
Wishing you a very happy friendship's day!
True friendship does not come with date
You know that true friends are in your fate
They stay with you even if everyone leaves you
They understand you so very well
You can shout at them and you can yell
But they always give back their love
Things you can do with them
Things that you can tell
That is what best friends are for in life
Wishing you a happy friendship's day!
You are there in my happiness
There in my sorrow too
You are there when I cry
You support me when I have to try
You are there in my life each day
You make it easy every way
Thank you so much my best friend forever
Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!
Lots of love to you this day!
Image courtesy: Omar Lopez on Unsplash
ALSO READ| 'Deepika Padukone Steals Shampoo Bottles For Me,' Writes Her BFF In Sweet Friendship Day Note
Friends In High School Are Forever Young.
Unchanged, They’Re Where You Always Will Belong.
The Crowd Is Never Gone, The Pleasure Stays,
The Music Of The Moment Always Plays
The Time Remains A Field Of Wistful Grace
To Which You May Return From Anyplace.
Of Course, You May Still Know Them Later On
When You Are Someone Else And Years Have Run;
And You May Love Them Dearly, And They You,
But Time Must Make Their Friendship Something New.
Meanwhile, Flourishing Within Your Heart
There Is A Whole, Of Which You Were A Part:
A Group Of Friends, One In Love And Pain,
In Whom Your Longing Comes Alive Again.
The best of friends,
Can change a frown,
Into a smile,
When you feel down.
The best of friends,
Will understand,
Your little trials,
And lend a hand.
The best of friends,
Will always share,
Your secret dreams,
Because they care.
The best of friends,
Worth more than gold,
Give all the love,
A heart can hold.
There's lots of things
With which I'm blessed,
My problems have been few,
But of all, this one's the best:
To have a friend like you.
In times of trouble
Friends will say,
"Just ask, I'll help you through it."
But you don't wait for me to ask,
You just get up and do it!
And I can think
of nothing more
That I could wisely do,
Than know a friend,
And be a friend,
And have a friend like you.
Image courtesy: Courtney Kook on Unsplash
A Smile Is A Cheer From You To Me,
The Cost Is Nothing It’S Given For Free.
They Console The Weary And Gladden The Sad.
And Can Make Someone Happy When They Are Mad.
Unlike Blessings In Which We Pray
It’S The Only Thing You Keep When You Give It Away.
Happy Friendship Day
I'm not sure when it happened
But I'm very glad it did
You came into my life when
I really needed a friend.
The more I get to know you
The more I know myself
And this is why I'm thankful
For you are just yourself.
You and I are different
And in many ways the same
Your good ear, compassionate heart
Will always find you fame.
I promise to always be here
Forever and to the end
You are the true definition of
My Very Best Friend!
Best Friends Are Angels,
That God Sent Along.
They Always Stay Beside You,
Whenever Things Go Wrong.
A friend is a person
to laugh and cry with,
An inspiration,
Someone who lends a helping hand,
though friends may not be forever,
And they may not end up together,
the memories of a true friendship will
last forever.
A friend is not a shadow nor a servant
But someone who hold
a piece of a person in his heart.
Someone who shares a smile,
Someone who brightens up your day
What makes a person a friend?
Is by saying your Love will stay.
ALSO READ| Video Of Two Elderly Women Meeting On Friendship Day Is Too Adorable To Miss; Watch
Friendship does not need understanding
That is understood all the way
Friendship does not require time
You know you friend is there all the way
Friendship does not require effort
You know your friend cares for you
Friendship does not require a day
It is the emotion of heart each day
Happy friendship day!
If you're lonely,
And need a friend,
And troubles seem like
They never end,
Just remember to keep the Faith,
And Love will be there to Light the Way.
Anytime you need a friend,
I will be here.
You'll never be alone again,
So don't you fear.
Even if you're miles away,
I'm by your side.
So don't you ever be lonely.
Love will make it alright.
When the shadows are closing in,
And your Spirit diminishing,
Just remember you're not alone,
And Love will be there,
To Guide you Home.
HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY
The chapter of friendship never ends
You just keep on writing new pages each day
The chapter of friendship has no negative plots
Its just so amazing
The chapter of friendship looks so nice
With a friend like you whose so wise
I wish to write this chapter with you
With my wonderful friend that is you
Wishing you a happy friendship's day!
Our Story Will Continue To Grow
With Each Passing Day
Because I Trust That With You By My Side
Everything Will Always Be Okay.
Feelings are the same for you my friend
Over the years the things might have changed
Of all the good memories we have had
Of all the things weird and strange,
I know you are always there in need
And it might be my good deed
That I have a wonderful friend like you
Whose so awesome and whose so like you
Wishing you a happy friendship's day!
ALSO READ| International Friendship Day 2020: Bollywood Celebs With Their Hollywood BFFs
Promo Image courtesy: Helena Lopes on Unsplash