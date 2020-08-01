Friendship Day Poems To Share With Your Friends This Friendship Day 2020

The world celebrated International Friendship Day this July 30, however in India, friendship day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. It is an unofficial tradition that is followed for a long time in our country. Check out some friendship day poems to share with your friends this Sunday!

Happy Friendship Day poems

A true friendship passes each test of time

A true friend remains with you

Holds your hand and guides you along the way

Not a moment lost or things to say

A true friendship remains till eternity

Lucky to have a true friend like you

You were so in my destiny

Wishing you a very happy friendships' day!

A best friend always stays in your heart

So many cherished moments in time

So many things that you want to do

With a best friend there is a feeling so pure

It feels so refreshing and feels so new

Having a true friend in my life

My life is complete all through!

A best friend is a source of happiness

In the path and a reason to survive!

Wishing you a very happy friendship's day!

True friendship does not come with date

You know that true friends are in your fate

They stay with you even if everyone leaves you

They understand you so very well

You can shout at them and you can yell

But they always give back their love

Things you can do with them

Things that you can tell

That is what best friends are for in life

Wishing you a happy friendship's day!

You are there in my happiness

There in my sorrow too

You are there when I cry

You support me when I have to try

You are there in my life each day

You make it easy every way

Thank you so much my best friend forever

Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!

Lots of love to you this day!

Image courtesy: Omar Lopez on Unsplash

Friends In High School Are Forever Young.

Unchanged, They’Re Where You Always Will Belong.

The Crowd Is Never Gone, The Pleasure Stays,

The Music Of The Moment Always Plays

The Time Remains A Field Of Wistful Grace

To Which You May Return From Anyplace.

Of Course, You May Still Know Them Later On

When You Are Someone Else And Years Have Run;

And You May Love Them Dearly, And They You,

But Time Must Make Their Friendship Something New.

Meanwhile, Flourishing Within Your Heart

There Is A Whole, Of Which You Were A Part:

A Group Of Friends, One In Love And Pain,

In Whom Your Longing Comes Alive Again.

The best of friends,

Can change a frown,

Into a smile,

When you feel down.



The best of friends,

Will understand,

Your little trials,

And lend a hand.



The best of friends,

Will always share,

Your secret dreams,

Because they care.



The best of friends,

Worth more than gold,

Give all the love,

A heart can hold.

There's lots of things

With which I'm blessed,

My problems have been few,

But of all, this one's the best:

To have a friend like you.

In times of trouble

Friends will say,

"Just ask, I'll help you through it."

But you don't wait for me to ask,

You just get up and do it!

And I can think

of nothing more

That I could wisely do,

Than know a friend,

And be a friend,

And have a friend like you.

Image courtesy: Courtney Kook on Unsplash

A Smile Is A Cheer From You To Me,

The Cost Is Nothing It’S Given For Free.

They Console The Weary And Gladden The Sad.

And Can Make Someone Happy When They Are Mad.

Unlike Blessings In Which We Pray

It’S The Only Thing You Keep When You Give It Away.

Happy Friendship Day

I'm not sure when it happened

But I'm very glad it did

You came into my life when

I really needed a friend. The more I get to know you

The more I know myself

And this is why I'm thankful

For you are just yourself. You and I are different

And in many ways the same

Your good ear, compassionate heart

Will always find you fame. I promise to always be here

Forever and to the end

You are the true definition of

My Very Best Friend!

Best Friends Are Angels,

That God Sent Along.

They Always Stay Beside You,

Whenever Things Go Wrong.

A friend is a person

to laugh and cry with,

An inspiration,

Someone who lends a helping hand,

though friends may not be forever,

And they may not end up together,

the memories of a true friendship will

last forever.

A friend is not a shadow nor a servant

But someone who hold

a piece of a person in his heart.

Someone who shares a smile,

Someone who brightens up your day

What makes a person a friend?

Is by saying your Love will stay.

Friendship does not need understanding

That is understood all the way

Friendship does not require time

You know you friend is there all the way

Friendship does not require effort

You know your friend cares for you

Friendship does not require a day

It is the emotion of heart each day

Happy friendship day!

If you're lonely,

And need a friend,

And troubles seem like

They never end,

Just remember to keep the Faith,

And Love will be there to Light the Way.

Anytime you need a friend,

I will be here.

You'll never be alone again,

So don't you fear.

Even if you're miles away,

I'm by your side.

So don't you ever be lonely.

Love will make it alright.

When the shadows are closing in,

And your Spirit diminishing,

Just remember you're not alone,

And Love will be there,

To Guide you Home.

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY

The chapter of friendship never ends

You just keep on writing new pages each day

The chapter of friendship has no negative plots

Its just so amazing

The chapter of friendship looks so nice

With a friend like you whose so wise

I wish to write this chapter with you

With my wonderful friend that is you

Wishing you a happy friendship's day!

Our Story Will Continue To Grow

With Each Passing Day

Because I Trust That With You By My Side

Everything Will Always Be Okay.

Feelings are the same for you my friend

Over the years the things might have changed

Of all the good memories we have had

Of all the things weird and strange,

I know you are always there in need

And it might be my good deed

That I have a wonderful friend like you

Whose so awesome and whose so like you

Wishing you a happy friendship's day!

Promo Image courtesy: Helena Lopes on Unsplash