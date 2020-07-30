Friendship Day Gifting Options For Friends To Enjoy A Board Game Night

Boardgame nights are total fun when you have a bunch of friends to play with! Friendship Day is just around the corner and if you're wondering how to bring it in with your favourite people, playing some board games with them is one of the best options. Here are some top board games you could gift to your friends and play it with your favourite bunch on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Source: Antonino Visalli/Unsplash

Board games to gift to your friends for a game night session

Codenames

Codenames is a game of guessing and in a way it is related to a hin-word given by another player. You can divide yourselves into two teams, while one team player is selected as the team's spymaster. Codenames game is one of the best gifting options for a friend, you could enjoy playing on a board game night.

Monopoly

Monopoly is a classic game of buying and trading properties with your main goal to make your friends bankrupt. Other variants of Monopoly to keep everyone entertained for days is Monopoly Speed, Monopoly Ultimate and Monopoly Deluxe. This is another popular board game you could play with your friends.

Taboo

Taboo is another word guessing game which was published back in 1989. The objective of the game is that each player should guess the word on their partner's card without using the word itself. Taboo is another game you could play on a night with your friends.

Corn hole game set

Cornhole game is another game you can play with your friends. It is a lawn game in which players take a turn throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised platform which has a hole at the end. According to rules, a bag in the hole will score you 3 points and if it falls on the board, it will score you 1 point.

Game of Thrones Boardgame

Another fun game we suggest you play with your friends is a Game of Thrones Board Game. In a world which is dominated by gadgets, this game will help you unwind, relax and enjoy a good time with your friends.

