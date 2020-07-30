Video Of Two Elderly Women Meeting On Friendship Day Is Too Adorable To Miss; Watch

An adorable footage of two elderly women’s fulfilling bond of friendship is setting an example for the long-lasting friendship two people can share despite long distances, challenges, and everyday struggles of life. In a 31 seconds clip shared on Twitter by a user named Karuna Tyagi, the two old women can be seen rejoicing at getting to meet with each other on the occasion of friendship day on July 30. In a stooping posture balancing herself with a stick, a woman clad in white saree shares memorable and precious moments with her best friend who is sitting on a veranda. The two women exchange beautiful smiles as they hold hands and celebrate the big day.

Captioned as what one needs is a fast pal who stands by us through thick and thin, to be able to battle sorrows, joys, feelings, thoughts together, that one special friend would be more than enough. The post further wishes everyone on Twitter a Happy Friendship Day, while making a heart emoticon on the clip, and simultaneously some applauds. While the clip served as an inspiration to many, some were driven down the road of nostalgia as they missed their best friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A user even tagged her best friend saying that the footage reminded her of their friendship. A few users appreciated the power of friendship as they pointed out at the wide smiles the two ladies had on their faces while meeting with each other. Another user wished everyone friendship day. The cute footage also served as a friendship goal for a user who cherished the duo’s friendship all the while telling her friend that this would be them when they had grown old.

#FriendshipDay To share our success, sorrows, thoughts, feelings we just need one person that's our best friend undoubtedly ☺️🙌

Wishing all #HappyFriendshipDay ❤️as we all have a special friend definitely 👏#FriendshipDay2020#InternationalFriendshipDay

Happy Friendship pic.twitter.com/dF6daTO1i0 — karuna Tyagi(Proud Hindu) (@K_tyaagiiii02) July 30, 2020

@nikita_dayma This will be us when we will become old 😂🙈 — Piyu (@Piyu01105424) July 30, 2020

That happiness on her face❤❤ — Anusha Iyer (@Anusha66355894) July 30, 2020

वाह happy friendship day — sandhya acharya (@sandhya78005483) July 30, 2020

Friends send warm wishes via gifts, cards

Today, worldwide, friends celebrate the International Friendship Day or the World Friendship Day that the United National General Assembly commemorates to mark the precious bond of “friendship’. Pals observe the occasion by sending gifts, flowers, and tying the friendship bands on the wrists of their friends to express love and concern. As can be seen in the footage, many friends that have been apart tangled in the humdrum of life find some time to meet and greet and show affection to each other.

