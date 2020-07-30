International Friendship Day 2020: Bollywood Celebs With Their Hollywood BFFs

International Friendship Day 2020 is being celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Many celebs often take to their social media handle to share adorable pictures with their BFFs giving major friendship goals. And as everyone is celebrating the beautiful bond, here’s taking a look at a list of Bollywood celebrities with their Hollywood friends.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Meghan Markle

Bollywood's well-known actor Priyanka Chopra and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle share a great bond. The two first met at the Elle Women Television event during Markle’s days on the hit show 'Suits'. The 'Quantico' actor even attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. They have also spoken highly about each other at various interviews and have also shared their cute pictures on social media.

Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai and Hollywood actor Eva Longoria have been good friends for a long time. They have also been brand ambassadors for the same brand. Aishwarya often goes on to share pics with her BFF whenever they hang out. Take a look at their post from the Paris Fashion Week.

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel never shy away from expressing their fondness for each other. They have been friends ever since their film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. During several interviews, Deepika and Diesel have gone on to speak all things good about each other and praise each other’s hard work. They have also shared appreciation posts for each other on their respective social media handles.

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro have not just worked together but are also really good friends. The Bollywood actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his BFF. Along with the post, he also penned a sweet, heartfelt message where he is all praise for his dear friend. Take a look.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur first met in Romania, while Salman and his brother Sohail were on a recce for their film Jai Ho. However, the two were even rumoured to be dating but they went on to clear the air by revealing that they are just friends. Lulia is reportedly not just Salman's friend, but they both share a good bond with each other and is spotted at every family function.

