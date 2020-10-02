Gandhi Jayanti Quotes In Marathi That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones On 2nd October

Gandhi Jayanti is an event that is celebrated in India in order to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is celebrated on October 2, every year, and it is one of the three most important national holidays of India. The UN General Assembly had announced on 15 June 2007 that it has adopted a resolution that stated that October 2 will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, in honour of Mahatma Gandhi.

This day is marked by giving prayer services and tributes all over India. Popular activities that take place on this day include prayer meetings, commemorative ceremonies in different cities by colleges, local government institutions and socio-political institutions. Painting and essay competitions are also conducted and the best awards are granted for projects in schools and the community encouraging a non-violent way of life as well as celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's effort in the Indian independence movement.

This year, however, the activities might be limited because of the lockdown situation in different parts of the country. However, you can still mark the occasion by sending "Happy Gandhi Jayanti quotes 2020". Here are some Gandhi Jayanti quotes in Marathi that you can send to your loves ones-

Gandhi Jayanti Quotes in Marathi

इतरांच्या सेवेत स्वतःला समर्पित करा. तुमचा ‘स्व’ तुम्हाला सापडेल. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

देवाला कोणताच धर्म नसतो. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

आम्ही आमचा स्वाभीमान कुणला दिलाच नाही, तर कुणी तो हिरावून घेऊही शकणार नाही. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

रोजच्या प्रार्थनेत शब्द नसतील तरीही चालेल, पण ह्रदय हवे. ह्रदयाशिवाय आलेले शब्द मात्र नकोत. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

एखादा देश आणि त्याची नैतिक मुल्ये किती महान आहेत, हे तिथल्या प्राण्यांना कशी वागणूक देतात त्यावरूनही कळून येते. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

तुम्ही मला कैद करू शकता, माझा छळ करू शकता, माझे शरीर नष्ट करू शकता. पण माझ्या मनाला कैद करू शकणार नाहीत. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

या जगातल्या सर्व महान धर्मांच्या मुलभूत सत्यावर माझा विश्वास आहे. ही सगळी देवाचीच देणगी आहे, हेही मला मान्य आहे. म्हणूनच फार पूर्वी मी एक निष्कर्ष काढलाय, की सर्वच धर्म सत्य आहेत आणि सर्वांमध्ये काही ना काही चुका आहेत. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

तुमच्या कृतीचे काय परिणाम होतील हे तुम्हाला कृती करण्याआधी कधीच कळणार नाही. पण तुम्ही काहीच केले नाहीत, तर त्यातून काही निष्पन्नही होणार नाही. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

प्रेमाची शिकवण लहान मुलांकडून फार छान शिकता येते. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

धीर म्हणजे स्वतःचीच परिक्षा पहाणे. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

जग बदलायचे असेल तर आधी स्वतःला बदलवा. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

कुणालाही जिंकायचं असेल तर प्रेमाने जिंका. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

चिंतेसारखं स्वतःला जाळणारं दुसरं काहीही नाही. देवावर पूर्ण विश्वास असेल तर कशाबद्दलही आपण चिंता का करतो याचीच लाज वाटली पाहिजे. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

बलहीन व्यक्ती कुणालाही क्षमा करू शकत नाही. बलवान माणूसच क्षमा करू शकतो. गांधी जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.

Disclaimer: These quotes have been sourced from various websites and articles.