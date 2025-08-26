Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Checklist For Ganpati Sthapna Essentials

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of prosperity. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed with great devotion and enthusiasm across India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh on August 27. As you prepare for Ganpati sthapana (installation of the idol), it is important to ensure that all the necessary items for puja and rituals are arranged in advance.

Ganpati sthapana essentials

Ganesh Idol – The centrepiece of the celebration. It is advised to bring home a eco-friendly idols made from clay to promote sustainability.

Puja chowki – A decorated wooden or metal stand covered with a clean cloth (usually red, yellow, or white) to place the idol.

Kalash– Filled with water, mango leaves, and topped with a coconut, it symbolises auspicious beginnings.

Puja samagri – Incense sticks (agarbatti), camphor, ghee diya, matchsticks, cotton wicks, and a bell for aarti.



Fresh Flowers and garlands – Fresh flowers like marigold, hibiscus, and durva grass are essential offerings.

Fruits and sweets – Bananas, coconuts, and seasonal fruits, along with modaks, laddoos, and other sweets.

Clothes and ornaments – New vastra (usually dhoti/angavastra) and accessories like crown, mukut, and jewellery to adorn the idol.

Red sandalwood, haldi, kumkum, and rice – For tilak and ritual offerings.

Puja Book or mantra list – To recite Ganesh aarti, mantras, and shlokas during daily worship.

Don’ts to observe after bringing Ganpati Bappa home

Don’t place the idol on the floor



The idol should always be placed on a raised platform or chowki, covered with a clean cloth, signifying respect and purity.

Don't neglect the timings of puja and other muhurat

An essential part of Ganpati sthapna is the daily aarti. Be mindful to follow the muhurat timings for puja and visarjan.



Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled in Mumbai | Varinder Chawla

A festival of community