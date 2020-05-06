Gautam Buddha Quotes On Life To Share With Your Loved Ones This Buddha Purnima 2020

Also popularly known as Siddhattha Gotama, Gautam Buddha was a philosopher, mendicant, meditator, spiritual teacher, and religious leader who was also the founder of Buddhism. Therefore, Buddhists all across the globe celebrate Buddha Purnima every year to commemorate the contribution of Gautam Buddha towards society and spiritualism.

According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon of the Vaishakh month is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. According to the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls in the month of April or May every year. However, this time around, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 7, 2020.

Buddha Purnima holds a special significance in Hinduism as Lord Buddha was born on the full moon day of the Vaishakh month and he is also considered to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He led the world towards a spiritual path that included ethical training and meditative practices and also critiqued several practices of the Brahmin priests, such as animal sacrifice. Therefore, on the auspicious day of his birth anniversary, here are some quotes by Gautam Buddha himself to pay homage to the legend:

Gautam Buddha quotes on life to send your loved ones on Buddha Purnima

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.

Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor to worry about the future, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.

Be where you are; otherwise, you will miss your life.

It is better to travel well than to arrive.

What you are is what you have been. What you’ll be is what you do now.

No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.

A man is not called wise because he talks and talks again; but if he is peaceful, loving and fearless then he is in truth called wise.

Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.

Purity or impurity depends on oneself, no one can purify another.

Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.

What is evil? Killing is evil, lying is evil, slandering is evil, abuse is evil, gossip is evil, envy is evil, hatred is evil, to cling to false doctrine is evil; all these things are evil. And what is the root of evil? Desire is the root of evil, the illusion is the root of evil.

To insist on a spiritual practice that served you in the past is to carry the raft on your back after you have crossed the river.

Stop, stop. Do not speak. The ultimate truth is not even to think.

If you find no one to support you on the spiritual path, walk alone.

The one in whom no longer exist the craving and thirst that perpetuate becoming; how could you track that Awakened one, trackless, and of limitless range.

When you realize how perfect everything is you will tilt your head back and laugh at the sky.

The foot feels the foot when it feels the ground.

Endurance is one of the most difficult disciplines, but it is to the one who endures that the final victory comes.

