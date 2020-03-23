Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Post With Buddha In The Background Has Fans Perturbed

Parineeti Chopra is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood with several hits to her name. The actor is known for her incredible acting capabilities and her hit films. She is also looked upon as a fashion and fitness icon due to her discipline towards fitness and her unique fashion sense as well. The actor was last seen in Kesari which was a tremendous success.

Also Read | From Varun To Parineeti Chopra, Take A Look At Shraddha Kapoor's Friends From Bollywood

In focus - Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post

Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram that showed the serene view from her home. Parineeti posted the picture with a caption stating that she is enjoying the quiet atmosphere. This was due to the self-isolation observed by the citizens as requested by the honourable Prime Minister of India. Several citizens kept themselves quarantined to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Wishes She Was Quarantined In Her Beautiful Ambala Home; Here's Why

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Has Quite Literally The 'Hit' & 'Miss' With TikTok Emoji Challenge, Watch

In the picture shared by Parineeti Chopra, fans observed a plant in her balcony. Just below the plant, fans spotted a small Buddha statue. Some fans did not like this gesture or rather the placement of the religious figure. They made their disapproval known in the comments section. Some fans even expressed their disappointment with the actions by Parineeti, for placing the idol on the floor.

Several celebrities came forward to address the issue of self-isolation with their fans. Parineeti herself on many occasions has urged her fans to stay indoors. Parineeti Chopra had put up various measures and posts from various sources highlighting the seriousness of the virus to her fans. The picture posted by Parineeti, however, got quite a lot of criticism from some followers on her page.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Looks Cute As A Button In These Unseen Childhood Throwback Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.