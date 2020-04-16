Urvashi Rautela Asks Everyone To Call Her A 'Goddess' In Her Latest Post; Check

Urvashi Rautela has decided that she does not want to be modest in her latest social media post, instead she would like some praise and attention. She posted her photos on her social media handles and fans loved it, which was evident from the million likes. Read more to know about Urvashi Rautela's bikini photos here:

Urvashi Rautela wants people to call her a goddess

On April 16, 2020, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo where she is seen sporting a pink bikini. She is seen posing in the water near a swimming pool. Rautela captioned the photo saying, "Refer to me as a Goddess, I’m tired of being modest." This post has garnered over 6,45,000 likes by her fans within two hours.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti, back in the year 2019, along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and others. The film revolves around three friends who are described as the biggest losers in whatever business they enter. It is an action-comedy which was released in November 2019. It has a runtime of 149 minutes.

Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Miss match India. The film is still in preproduction face in the poster has some psychedelic elements. It will be directed by U. R. Jameel. Nothing much has been announced about this film yet but fans of the actor are highly anticipating its release date.

