Geek Pride Day Images To Send To Your 'geeky' Friend

Geek Pride Day is a festival celebrated to promote geek culture in society. The day is annually celebrated every year on May 25. The initiative of Geek Pride Day initially originated in Spain in the year 2006. The event took the internet by storm as it honoured those who are perceived to be overly intellectual, boring or socially awkward.

The word 'geek' is a slang that is mostly used to describe eccentric or non-mainstream people. It also describes people who are experts or enthusiastic and obsessed with a hobby. On this day, here is a collection of Geek Pride Day images for you.

Geek Pride Day Images

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Starrers Like 'Zubaan' And 'Geek Out' That Went Unnoticed

A Brief Timeline of the Geek Pride Day:

Tim McEachern organised unconnected events called Geek Pride Festival and/or Geek Pride Day 1998 to 2000 at a bar in Albany, New York, which are sometimes seen as a prelude to Geek Pride Day

In 2006, the Spanish blogger German Martinez known online as senor Buebo organized the first celebration, the day was celebrated for the first time in Spain and on the Internet. The biggest concentration took place in Madrid, where 300 Geeks demonstrated their pride together with a human PacMan. A manifesto was created to celebrate the first Geek Pride Day, which included a list of the basic rights and responsibilities of geeks.

In 2008, Geek Pride Day was officially celebrated in the U.S., where it was heralded by numerous bloggers, coalescing around the launch of the Geek Pride Day website.

ALSO READ| Sanya Malhotra Opens Up About Her Geeky Look In 'Shakuntala Devi'; Read

By 2009, acknowledgement of the day had reached the Science Channel, with special programming on May 25 to celebrate and events took place to commemorate the day in Ottawa, home to the Canada Science and Technology Museum and a notable research centre in Canada.

While in 2010 the festival spread further, taking in cities as diverse as Halifax, Nova Scotia; Budapest, Hungary; Tel Aviv, Romania and San Diego, California

In 2013, a Geek Pride parade was held in Gothenburg, Sweden, and it was decided that it would be an annual event.

In 2013, and annually since, a Meetup group in the New York City suburbs called Westchester Geeks has held a Geek Pride Day celebration on or around May 25.

ALSO READ| French Secret Agency Looking To Recruit 'geeks' & Not 'James Bonds', Says Tech Director