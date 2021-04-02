Good Friday Images, Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones

Good Friday is a very important day for Christians. On this day, they mourn the death of Jesus Christ. They attend a mass in a church. Also called Black Friday or Holy Friday, this day, which is a public holiday, is definitely not a day of celebration. That is why one should not wish someone Happy Good Friday 2021. It will surely make one look ignorant or insensitive. So, here are some Good Friday wishes and Good Friday quotes to send instead of the unacceptable Happy Good Friday 2021 messages. We have also added some Good Friday images to send along with your Good Friday messages.

Good Friday Wishes And Good Friday Messages

“He will answer your prayers today.”

“Praying for you on Good Friday so that the Lord keeps you in his mind.”

“I pray to Lord for you, he gives you blessings, shines upon you on this holy day. May he always keep you in his loving care.”

“On this occasion, I pray that God is always there to give you his blessings and take good care of you. Best wishes on Good Friday to you.”

“May God give you kindness, pardoning and love in your life to make it an excellent life…. Wishing an extremely Happy Good Friday to you.”

“Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change in your life.”

Good Friday Quotes

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” - John 3:16

“In fact, the law requires that nearly everything be cleansed with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness.” - Hebrews 9:22

“And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.” - Philippians 2:8

“For the word of the cross is folly to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” - Corinthians 1:18

“And through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether on earth or in heaven, making peace by the blood of his cross.” - Colossians 1:20

“Looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.” - Hebrew 12:2

“He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.” - Peter 2:24

Good Friday Images

Source: Sincerely Media (Unsplash)