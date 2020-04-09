The Debate
Good Friday Images You Can Share With Your Friends And Family

Festivals

Good Friday marks the day Jesus Christ was crucified and followers mourn the day of his departure. Good Friday images to convey the message to closed ones.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
good friday images

Good Friday this year falls on April 10, 2020 in India. The day which commemorates Jesus’ death on the cross can be observed from home due to the lockdown across the country. Good Friday calls upon mourning the departure of the Jesus, his passion, ideas and finally his life. It is celebrated a week before Easter Sunday, the day he rises again, and masses indulge in offering silent prayers to the almighty. Although in lockdown, people can still convey their mourning and prayers and express the same to their loved ones in the form of images. Below are some Good Friday images that you can send to your loved ones-

Some Good Friday images to share with close ones

Good Friday Images Credits: Canva.com

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown: Christians To Watch Easter Prayer Service On Television

Good Friday Images Credits: Canva.com

Good Friday Images Credits: Canva.com

Good Friday Images Credits: Canva.com

Good Friday Images Credits: Canva.com

Also Read | Glastonbury Music Festival Cancels 50th Anniversary Event Due To Coronavirus

Good Friday Images Credits: Pixabay

Here are some Good Friday Jesus images doing the rounds on the internet

Also Read | World's Largest Jazz Festival In Montreal Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mountain View (@mountainviewsw) on

Also Read | Public Celebration Of Karaga Festival Prohibited Amid Covid; Karnataka DCP Issues Warning

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PadrePioMiracle (@padrepiomiracle) on

Also Read | Holi 2020:How The Festival Affected The BO Collections Of Films Like 'Thappad', 'Baaghi 3'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corpus Christi, Maiden Lane (@corpuschristishrine) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luca La Manna (@luca.lamanna86) on

 

First Published:
COMMENT
