Good Friday Messages To Send Your Loved Ones On The Sacred Day

Good Friday observes the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ; it is the Friday that falls before Easter Sunday. This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 10, 2020. As per reports, the entire week where Catholics celebrate the passion, death and resurrection is considered holy and auspicious.

People often wonder why this sad day is known as ‘Good’ Friday, it is reportedly said that Jesus Christ died to save mankind from their sins. It is also reportedly said that Christ taught his people to have complete trust and faith in him and also to love and pray for their enemies. On this day, many people wish their near and dear ones a holy good Friday. Here’s taking a look at a few Good Friday messages you can send your loved ones.

May your faith in the god, bring peace to your hearth & New hope in your life. May God Always bless You! Have a Blessed GOOD FRIDAY!

Praying that the lord all your Heart with peace. Holds you in His Love and Blesses you with His grace… On this Holy Day and Always.

I Pray to Lord For You, He Gives You Blessing Shine Upon You On This Holy day or May He Always Keep in His Loving Care.

“May on this GOOD FRIDAY we start it with Fasting & Prayers so that we can bring God’s mercy & forgiveness on all mankind Let’s Pray together.”

“Life is a maybe, Death is for sure. Sin is the cause; Christ is the cure!” ― Happy Good Friday!

“I wish the Lord will keep you in his loving care now and always. ― Happy Good Friday All

“Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus, The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blamed upon Himself.”

“May the loving-kindness of the highest God be with you as you take the time to reverence his name this Good Friday.”

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace. ―Wishing you all a Happy Good Friday!”

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com