Govatsa Dwadashi 2020: All About The History And Significance

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 falls on November 12 this year. The day falls on the 12th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month according to the Hindu calendar. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to the worship of cows and calves. Devotees offer food to the cows on the day to seek their blessings, some even observe a day-long fast on the day. In India, Govatsa Dwadashi begins the start of Diwali festivities. The day is observed as Vasu Baras in the Indian state of Gujarat, Maharashtra. Read on to know more about Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 history, significance, tithi and other details.

ALSO READ| Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Papped At Mumbai Airport; Sid Opens Car Door For Shehnaaz

Govatsa Dwadashi history

Hindus believe cows are Gau Mata, which means mother. Therefore, they are worshipped on this day by offering them bhog. The calves are also worshipped as they are believed to symbolise Nandini, while Cows represent Kamadhenu. Devotees also worship bulls and oxen as a mark of respect for the animals who play an important role in agriculture.

On the day, devotees refrain consuming foods made of wheat and milk products as a mark of respect for the cows, calves. The significance of Govatsa Dwadashi is mentioned in Bhavishya Purana.

According to a report in amarujala, the Govatsa Dwadashi began when King Uttanpad and his wife Suniti started this fast on the day. After the couple observed fast, they were blessed with a child named Dhruva. It is said that when people see the Dhruva star, their sins are diminished. It is thus said that people should observe satvik duties on this day.

ALSO READ| Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pays Tribute To Guru Valentin Teplyakov, Mourns 'irreparable Loss'

Govatsa Dwadashi significance

The Govatsa Dwadashi Tithi this year begins at 12:40 AM and ends at 9:30 PM on November 12. Devotees perform the puja in the Pradosh Kall at the evening, therefore the puja tithi is between 5:29 PM to 8:07 PM on November 12. Devotees bath the cows, adorn them with accessories, new clothes, etc. They feed them wheat and sprouts made of mung to the cows on this day. Devotees keep a day-long fast which they break after completing their puja at the evening.

People refrain from consuming wheat and milk products on the day. Those couples who are trying for a child also do the puja and pray to Nandini to bless them with a child. Devotees thus observing fast can consume fruits and foods made of vrat ingredients like sabudana, singhara atta, etc. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020!

ALSO READ| COVID-19: AIIMS Director Finds 'potential' In Pfizer's Vaccine; States Challenge For India

ALSO READ| Gujarat: Secondary Schools And Colleges To Reopen From Nov 23