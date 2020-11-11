Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pays Tribute To Guru Valentin Teplyakov, Mourns 'irreparable Loss'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourned the demise of his Russian drama teacher Valentin Teplyakov. He expressed grief over the huge loss with a heart-warming post on social media for his acting guru. Nawazuddin, who was heartbroken after the demise of his acting teacher, shared his picture and wrote about the lessons that were taught by him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays tribute to his acting guru

Valentin Teplyakov was a charming professor from the Moscow Art Theatre. Apart from being an amazing professor, Teplyakov has directed several iconic plays like Ivanov. With Marina Kaidalova, he had conducted several workshops organized by the Moscow State Drama School, across the world. While captioning the post, the Raes actor wrote that he was "deeply disheartened" about the loss of his acting guru Valentin Teplyakov. Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned that Valentin was the one who introduced him to Method Acting and it’s depth. At last, Nawazuddin called his death as an “irreparable loss to me & to the world of Art of Acting.”

Apart from penning down his emotions, the actor also issued a statement and expressed his grief. "Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of the sad demise of my acting guru Valentin Teplyakov. I have always believed him to be amongst the most enlightened ones in the world of acting. He is the man who introduced me to method acting and its techniques. I can’t’ believe he visited me this year and we had spent such quality time together, he said.

Adding, he said, "Not many are aware of the fact that Valentin Teplyakov has been trained under the guidance of the disciples of Konstantin Stanislavsky - the father of method acting. Moreover, Mr. Teplyakov has been continuing the legacy of training students for years. The only wish I have now is to propagate his thoughts and beliefs, his acting techniques further especially amongst the youth.”

In February this year, Nawazuddin had spoken about reuniting with his acting Guru after years, in an Instagram post. The actor had shared a photograph of his teacher and written: "The man who introduced me to Method Acting, Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow. I acted in his play IVANOV (Anton Chekhov) in 1996, which changed me as an actor. Honored to meet you after so long."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is considered one of the most critically acclaimed actors of the entertainment industry learned the craft from Valentin and now with his demise, he has left a void which can never be filled. With his versatile performances, he has presented remarkable and outstanding characters for the audiences to cherish forever. Meanwhile, the actor who delivered a mind-blowing performance as a Dalit father in Serious Men who wants his son to break the stereotype and achieve new heights of success in life is all set to entertain his ardent viewers with Jaideep Chopra’s Sangeen. Alongside Nawazuddin, his Sacred Games co-star and Iranian model Elnaaz Norouzi is set to play the female lead in Sangeen cast. Sangeen will mark the debut of Elnaaz in Bollywood after she starred in 2018's Punjabi film Khido Khundi. The shooting of the film is expected to commence in January next year and is also scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2021. It will be filmed in Mumbai as well as in London.

