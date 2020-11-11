Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Papped At Mumbai Airport; Sid Opens Car Door For Shehnaaz

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were papped at the Mumbai Airport yesterday on November 10, 2020. As one of the photographers called Shehnaaz cute, another hooted when Shukla opened the car door for her. Have a look at the #paptalk snippet shared by Viral Bhayani on his feed.

Also Read: Radhika Apte Poses With 'Floating Orange And Floating Hair', Fans Exclaim 'stunning'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla papped

The two were walking towards their car in the video and the latter opened the car door for Shehnaaz. One of the guys also told Shehnaaz, “Cute lag rahe ho” to which she replied “Main toh hu hi cute”. Which translates to ‘Shehnaaz, you are looking cute’ and Gill replying ‘I am cute, I know!’.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Make Fans Go In A Frenzy Outside Chandigarh Hotel; Watch

The Instagram feed of the celebrity photographer has several pictures of the two from the Airport. Shehnaaz wore a white and black polka dot dress with a statement belt, while Sidharth chose a simple black sweatshirt and grey joggers for his airport look. Have a look at the pictures.

On the work front

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla garnered attention from their stint in the reality show. The two are close friends and share a special bond. Their fans had coined the term #SidNaaz for them and the two have gained massive fandom since the show. Shukla went on to become the winner of the 13th season.

Sidharth Shukla made a return to the house as a senior in the 14th and ongoing season, for the initial 2 weeks of the show along with Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan, while Shehnaaz was a guest in one of the weekend episodes of the ongoing season. The two have also done a song together called Bhula Dunga which was voiced by Darshan Raval and had their fans go gaga over it. Shehnaaz was also seen opposite Arjun Kanungo in his song Waada Hai’s music video, which launched on October 29, 2020.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Aces Desi Look By Riding A Bullock Cart; Shehnaaz Gill Goes 'Buraaahh'

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Get Goofy Dancing To Tunes Of Tony Kakkar's 'Laila'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.