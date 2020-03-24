The Debate
Gudi Padwa 2020 Images To Share With Your Family And Friends

Festivals

Here are some of the best Gudi Padwa 2020 images for you to share with your family and friends to wish them on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

gudi padwa 2020 images

Gudi Padwa is a spring-time festival which marks the beginning of a New Year for Marathi and the Konkani Hindus. Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month. The festival is observed to mark the beginning of New Year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. The word Padva is originated from the Sanskrit word Pratipada which means the first day of a lunar fortnight. 

Also Read: MNS Demands Municipal Polls Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus; Cancels Gudi Padwa Event

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Faux Pas Creates A Stir On Social Media, 'Gudi Padwa Not Makar Sankranti,' Say Netizens

Here are some of Gudi Padwa images that you can share with your family and friends

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABHI SHINDE AS DESIGNS (@abhi_shinde_as_designs) on

 

Also Read: It Is Ugadi, Gudi Padwa And Navreh Today! Politicians, Spiritual Leaders, Bollywood Celebrities Lead The Celebrations

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash To Make Her Big Screen Debut In Rohit Shetty's First Marathi Venture

 

