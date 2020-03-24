The Debate
Gudi Padwa Images In English To Wish Your Friends And Family A Happy New Year

Festivals

There are many Gudi Padwa images in English that you can find on the internet and can also send to your friends and family. Here are some of them. Read.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai
gudi padwa images in english

Gudi Padwa is a festival that is mainly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, and it is a spring-time festival. It marks a traditional new year for the Marathi as well as Konkani Hindus. With the coronavirus spread, people are urged to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Hence, one can wish their friends and family with the help of beautiful images of the festival. There are so many Gudi Padwa images in English available online that one can send to their family and wish them a new and prosperous new year. 

Here are some stunning Gudi Padwa 2020 images that you can send

  • Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa. 
  • May this Gudi Padwa be filled with Joy, Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa 
  •  On this joyous occasion of Gudi Padwa, it feels good to get in touch with those who are special and remembered very much!
  •  Raise the Gudi, Join your hands, Pray to God, He understands, Live each day, To the fullest, May this Padwa bring, Nothing but the best.
  •  Gudi Padwa is finally here, An important day for you and me, I pray for your goodwill and health, May you be blessed till eternity.
  •  Every Day of Every Year,

    May God Bless You

    With Health and Cheer,

    Never Go Far Always Be Near.

    These Are My Wishes for You Dear.

  •  Some days are good some bad, Sometimes you are happy, sometimes sad, This Padwa, I wish you dear, Year of happiness, with friends and family near, Happy Gudi Padwa
  •  May this auspicious Occasion, Bring prosperity and happiness to your Life. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.
  •  I am missing you this Gudi Padwa

    This wish comes from my heart

    May you be blessed all through the year

    Wish you a wonderful start.

    Happy Gudi Padwa.

First Published:
