Gudi Padwa Images In English To Wish Your Friends And Family A Happy New Year

Gudi Padwa is a festival that is mainly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, and it is a spring-time festival. It marks a traditional new year for the Marathi as well as Konkani Hindus. With the coronavirus spread, people are urged to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Hence, one can wish their friends and family with the help of beautiful images of the festival. There are so many Gudi Padwa images in English available online that one can send to their family and wish them a new and prosperous new year.
May God Bless You
With Health and Cheer,
Never Go Far Always Be Near.
These Are My Wishes for You Dear.
This wish comes from my heart
May you be blessed all through the year
Wish you a wonderful start.
Happy Gudi Padwa.
