Gudi Padwa Status In English That You Could Share With Your Loved Ones

Gudi Padwa status in English is here. The festival is celebrated as the arrival of the spring season and also marks the New Year for the Maharashtrians, as per the lunisolar calendar. In Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa is celebrated in the most exciting way as they organize street processions, prepare delicious food and much more. Here are a few WhatsApp status wishes and quotes that you could send to your loved one this Gudi Padwa 2020.

Gudi Padwa WhatsApp status

Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavours of life. May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

A new hope,

A new beginning,

A new dream is waiting to unfold.

May this New Year brings your way

Millions of joys unheard – untold.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

Gudi Padwa is finally here, an important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health, may you be blessed till eternity. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May this Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions. We wish your entire year is full of new smiles, new successes, new joys, and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity for you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the New Year be the harbinger of peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa!

May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Raise the Gudi, join your hands. Pray to God, he understands. Live each day to the fullest, may this Padwa bring nothing but the best. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Every day of every year May God bless you with health and cheer Never go far always be near These are my wishes for you dear Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is finally here An important day for you and me I pray for your goodwill and health May you be blessed till eternity

Also read | MNS Demands Municipal Polls Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus; Cancels Gudi Padwa Event

Live love and spread happiness Share joy and blessings These are my prayers for you With a zillion wonderful things Happy Gudi Padwa

May this year bring you Success, Love and truckloads of Happiness and Health. Happy Gudi Padwa

Raise the Gudi Join your hands Pray to God He understands Live each day To the fullest May this Padwa bring Nothing but the best

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Faux Pas Creates A Stir On Social Media, 'Gudi Padwa Not Makar Sankranti,' Say Netizens

May this Gudi Padwa bring Truckloads of luck and love May you be blessed in every way From the lord up above Happy Gudi Padwa

You have been a special friend

Right from the start to the end

This Gudi Padwa I pray for you

Good luck, success and happiness too

Happy Padwa

Also read | It Is Ugadi, Gudi Padwa And Navreh Today! Politicians, Spiritual Leaders, Bollywood Celebrities Lead The Celebrations

This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends,

The darkness of negativity fade away from your life,

And you discover a new person within you.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity for you.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Photos With His Granddaughter Aaradhya Are Beyond Adorable; Pics Inside