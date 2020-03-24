Gudi Padwa Puja Muhurat And Importance And Customs Of The Hindu New Year 2020

Gudi Padwa is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus as it marks the Hindu New Year. The festival begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar and this year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25, 2020. Gudi Padwa is also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is widely celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, where people celebrate by decorating and cleaning their house, drawing rangolis, singing, dancing, and cooking delicious sweets. Here is a look at why Gudi Padwa is important and when its Puja Muhurat starts and ends.

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25, 2020. Shukla Paksha Pratipada for Gudi Padwa will start at 2:58 PM on March 24, 2020, and will end at 5:27 PM March 25, 2020. This Pratipada Tithi is a highly auspicious period and most Pujas for Gudi Padwa are held during this time. According to customs, people begin their day with a ritual oil bath, followed by sacred prayers and the consumption of neem leaves.

In the Northern parts of India, the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navaratri begins on the same day as Gudi Padwa. Gudi flags are also erected atop houses during this festival. A Gudi flag consists of saffron silk cloth, wrapped around a long wooden pole. This cloth is then decorated with neem, mango leaves, and is covered with a pot to signify victory. According to beliefs, the Gudi wards off evil and assures a prosperous new year.

Every year, people who celebrate Gudi Padwa cook mouth-watering sweets such as Puran Poli and shrikhand. According to Hindu lore, Gudi Padwa also marks the day when Lord Brahma crafted the universe. Some also believe that the festival coincides with Lord Rama's coronation as the King of Ayodhya.

