Gudi Padwa Quotes In English To Share With Friends And Family On This Auspicious Occasion

Festivals

Here is a list of some Gudi Padwa quotes in English that you can send to your friends and family on the auspicious occasion of Marathi and Konkani New Year.

gudi padwa quotes in English

Gudi Padwa is the Marathi and Konkani New Year according to the lunar-solar calendar of Hindus. It is one of the most auspicious occasions for the people of Maharashtra and it also heralds the time of Spring. Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month, Chaitra.

People make rangolis, cook traditional meals and arrange cultural processions to celebrate this auspicious festival. The festival is also associated with agriculture and celebrated all over India with different names.

For example, it is called Ugadi in Kannada, Cheti Chand among the Sindhi community and Naba Barsha in West Bengal. Here's a list of Gudi Padwa quotes in English for all those who want to wish their friends and families on the New Year:

Gudi Padwa quotes in English 

  • A new beginning, a fresh start
    Wish you a Happy Gudi Padwa
    From the core of my heart.
    Have a blast!

  • A new hope, a new beginning
    A new dream is waiting to unfold
    May this New Year bring your way
    Millions of joys unheard untold
    Happy Gudi Padwa

  • A new ray of light
    A new beginning of success coming your way
    Wish you the best life could offer
    On This special Gudi Padwa Day
    Happy Gudi Padwa.

  • Every day of every year
    May God bless you with health and cheer
    Never go far always be near
    These are my wishes for you dear
    Happy Gudi Padwa.

  • Dream and make your dreams come true
    These are my Gudi Padwa wishes for you
    Happy Gudi Padwa

  • Gudi Padwa is a new beginning
    Of dreams, hopes and happiness too
    May this wonderful year bring
    Success, surprises and happiness to you
    Have a great Gudi Padwa.

  • Gudi Padwa is finally here
    An important day for you and me
    I pray for your goodwill and health
    May you be blessed till eternity

  • Gudi Padwa is Gods way to say
    I am sending a fresh start your way
    Happy beginnings!

  • Let us come together with a resolution to spread love and peace in everyone's lives on this honorary Day. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

  Let us come together with a resolution to spread love and peace in everyone's lives on this honorary Day. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

  • May each tear turn to smile
    May all life’s obstacles fade away
    These are my special wishes
    Just for you on the Gudi Padwa Day.
    Enjoy!

  • May you get a fortune as long as Ganeshjis trunk, prosperity big as his stomach, happiness sweet as his ladoos and troubles small as his mouse.
    Happy Gudi Padwa

Also Read: Coronavirus: Celebrate Gudi Padwa At Home, Says Maha Guv

  • One more year of success and smile
    New experiences and dreams every mile
    May you find, new paths to tread
    Have a wonderful year ahead.
    Happy Gudi Padwa

  • Raise the Gudi
    Join your hands
    Pray to God
    He understands
    Live each day
    To the fullest
    May this Padwa bring
    Nothing but the best

  • Some days are good some bad
    Sometimes you are happy, sometimes sad
    This Padwa, I wish you, dear,
    Year of happiness, with friends and family near
    Happy Gudi Padwa

  • You are special and kind at heart
    I treasure you like a piece of art
    On this special day, I want you to know
    My wishes are with you wherever you go.
    Happy Padwa

  • May this auspicious Occasion
    Bring prosperity and happiness to your Life
    Happy Onam to you and your family.

  • Every Day of Every Year, May God Bless You With Health and Cheer, Never Go Far Always Be Near. These Are My Wishes for You Dear. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

  • Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favour. May the day bestow on you and your family members. My best wishes with you.

  • Let's pray for Peace and Harmony for our country in the coming year on this day. Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!

  • “New” day
    “New” morning
    “New” hopes
    “New” plans
    “New” success
    “New” feelings
    “New” joys
    Wishing u & Ur family a “Happy” & wonderful “GUDI PADVA”

  • Sweet and Sour
    Here I’m Wishing you Luck
    in Every aspect of life
    This Gudi Padwa and always.

  • Here’s wishing that my rangoli adds more colours to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! wish you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa!

  • Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year with a plenty of peace and prosperity.

  • Let's come together to have a resolution to spread
    Love and Peace in Lives on this Honorary Day…
    Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

Also Read: Gudi Padwa Status In English That You Could Share With Your Loved Ones

Gudi Padwa quotes images

[Image on dgreetings.com]

[Image on dgreetings.com]

Also Read: It Is Ugadi, Gudi Padwa And Navreh Today! Politicians, Spiritual Leaders, Bollywood Celebrities Lead The Celebrations

[Image on parenting.firstcry.com]

[Image on parenting.firstcry.com]

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Faux Pas Creates A Stir On Social Media, 'Gudi Padwa Not Makar Sankranti,' Say Netizens

[Image on allindiaroundup]

[Image on allindiaroundup]

Also Read: MNS Demands Municipal Polls Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus; Cancels Gudi Padwa Event

 

First Published:
