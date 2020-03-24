Gudi Padwa Quotes In English To Share With Friends And Family On This Auspicious Occasion

Gudi Padwa is the Marathi and Konkani New Year according to the lunar-solar calendar of Hindus. It is one of the most auspicious occasions for the people of Maharashtra and it also heralds the time of Spring. Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month, Chaitra.

People make rangolis, cook traditional meals and arrange cultural processions to celebrate this auspicious festival. The festival is also associated with agriculture and celebrated all over India with different names.

For example, it is called Ugadi in Kannada, Cheti Chand among the Sindhi community and Naba Barsha in West Bengal. Here's a list of Gudi Padwa quotes in English for all those who want to wish their friends and families on the New Year:

Gudi Padwa quotes in English

A new beginning, a fresh start

Wish you a Happy Gudi Padwa

From the core of my heart.

Have a blast!

A new hope, a new beginning

A new dream is waiting to unfold

May this New Year bring your way

Millions of joys unheard untold

Happy Gudi Padwa

A new ray of light

A new beginning of success coming your way

Wish you the best life could offer

On This special Gudi Padwa Day

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Every day of every year

May God bless you with health and cheer

Never go far always be near

These are my wishes for you dear

Happy Gudi Padwa.

Dream and make your dreams come true

These are my Gudi Padwa wishes for you

Happy Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning

Of dreams, hopes and happiness too

May this wonderful year bring

Success, surprises and happiness to you

Have a great Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is finally here

An important day for you and me

I pray for your goodwill and health

May you be blessed till eternity

Gudi Padwa is Gods way to say

I am sending a fresh start your way

Happy beginnings!

Let us come together with a resolution to spread love and peace in everyone's lives on this honorary Day. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

May each tear turn to smile

May all life’s obstacles fade away

These are my special wishes

Just for you on the Gudi Padwa Day.

Enjoy!

May you get a fortune as long as Ganeshjis trunk, prosperity big as his stomach, happiness sweet as his ladoos and troubles small as his mouse.

Happy Gudi Padwa

One more year of success and smile

New experiences and dreams every mile

May you find, new paths to tread

Have a wonderful year ahead.

Happy Gudi Padwa

Raise the Gudi

Join your hands

Pray to God

He understands

Live each day

To the fullest

May this Padwa bring

Nothing but the best

Some days are good some bad

Sometimes you are happy, sometimes sad

This Padwa, I wish you, dear,

Year of happiness, with friends and family near

Happy Gudi Padwa

You are special and kind at heart

I treasure you like a piece of art

On this special day, I want you to know

My wishes are with you wherever you go.

Happy Padwa

May this auspicious Occasion

Bring prosperity and happiness to your Life

Happy Onam to you and your family.

Every Day of Every Year, May God Bless You With Health and Cheer, Never Go Far Always Be Near. These Are My Wishes for You Dear. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favour. May the day bestow on you and your family members. My best wishes with you.

Let's pray for Peace and Harmony for our country in the coming year on this day. Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!

“New” day

“New” morning

“New” hopes

“New” plans

“New” success

“New” feelings

“New” joys

Wishing u & Ur family a “Happy” & wonderful “GUDI PADVA”

Sweet and Sour

Here I’m Wishing you Luck

in Every aspect of life

This Gudi Padwa and always.

Here’s wishing that my rangoli adds more colours to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! wish you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year with a plenty of peace and prosperity.

Let's come together to have a resolution to spread

Love and Peace in Lives on this Honorary Day…

Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

Gudi Padwa quotes images

