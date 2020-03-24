Gudi Padwa Rangoli Images That You Can Draw Inspiration From

Gudi Padwa marks the traditional new year Maharashtrians according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. It is celebrated to welcome the Chaitra month and holds utmost prominence in a Maharashtrian household. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25. On the other hand, South Indians also celebrate the same occasion, but as Ugadi.

However, Gudi Padwa is majorly celebrated in Maharastra and Goa with a special 'Gudhi' that is garlanded with flowers along with mango and neem leaves and is topped with an upturned silver or copper vessel. Another tradition followed by Maharashtrians on Gudi Padwa is drawing rangolis. Here are several rangoli designs that you can draw inspiration from, this Gudi Padwa:

Take a look at Gudi Padwa rangoli images and videos:

