Gudi Padwa Rangoli Images That You Can Draw Inspiration From

Festivals

Gudi Padwa rangoli images that you must try your hands on this year to celebrate the auspicious occasion in the traditional way for welcoming the new year

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
gudi padwa rangoli images

Gudi Padwa marks the traditional new year Maharashtrians according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. It is celebrated to welcome the Chaitra month and holds utmost prominence in a Maharashtrian household. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25. On the other hand, South Indians also celebrate the same occasion, but as Ugadi.

However, Gudi Padwa is majorly celebrated in Maharastra and Goa with a special 'Gudhi' that is garlanded with flowers along with mango and neem leaves and is topped with an upturned silver or copper vessel. Another tradition followed by Maharashtrians on Gudi Padwa is drawing rangolis. Here are several rangoli designs that you can draw inspiration from, this Gudi Padwa:

Take a look at Gudi Padwa rangoli images and videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Vinod Phokmare (@art_knack_by_aditi_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwi (@dkr_15) on

A post shared by IndiArtomania (@indiartomania7) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keyuri's Creations (@keyuri_patil) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luv_4_hobbies (@luv_4_hobbies) on

A post shared by IndiArtomania (@indiartomania7) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Vinod Phokmare (@art_knack_by_aditi_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehal Chavan (@_rangoli_love_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rangoli (@rangoli.indian) on

