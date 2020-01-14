The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs That You Can Take Inspiration From

Festivals

Here are a few Makar Sankranti rangoli designs that you can take inspiration from. These Makar Sankranti special rangoli photos will help you make your own.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
makar sankranti rangoli designs

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a sign of change from shorter days to longer days. According to the Hindu calendar, the sun goes into the Makar or Capricorn period. During this day usually, around January 14, the winter period ends and Summer periods stars, which mark the time for harvesting. The festival is celebrated in many different ways in India and it is not uncommon to see many unique Makar Sankranti rangoli designs around the country. In India, Hindus and Sikhs call it Makara Sankranti. During this time, all people come around and celebrate in many different ways. They decorate their houses with festoons and Makar Sankranti special rangoli patterns. Many people make sweets and share them with their family and friends too. Here are a few Makar Sankranti rangoli designs.

Read Also| Makar Sankranti 2020: Check Out These Places In Uttar Pradesh To Fly Kites

Here are a few Makar Sankranti special rangoli photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Supriya's art gallery👩‍🎨🎨 (@supriyasart) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dreamers (@craft_love____) on

Read Also| Makar Sankranti Wishes In Marathi: Messages To Send To Your Family And Friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dreamers (@craft_love____) on

Read Also| Makar Sankranti 2020: Few Places In Mumbai To Celebrate The Kite Flying Festival

These Makar Sankranti rangoli designs will help you make your Makar Sankranti special rangoli. You can use this design and create your own Makar Sankranti special rangoli which will showcase how you celebrate the festival. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Read Also| Makar Sankranti In Delhi And Places To Fly The Kite In The National Capital

Image courtesy: Canva

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT