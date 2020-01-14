Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs That You Can Take Inspiration From

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as a sign of change from shorter days to longer days. According to the Hindu calendar, the sun goes into the Makar or Capricorn period. During this day usually, around January 14, the winter period ends and Summer periods stars, which mark the time for harvesting. The festival is celebrated in many different ways in India and it is not uncommon to see many unique Makar Sankranti rangoli designs around the country. In India, Hindus and Sikhs call it Makara Sankranti. During this time, all people come around and celebrate in many different ways. They decorate their houses with festoons and Makar Sankranti special rangoli patterns. Many people make sweets and share them with their family and friends too. Here are a few Makar Sankranti rangoli designs.

Read Also| Makar Sankranti 2020: Check Out These Places In Uttar Pradesh To Fly Kites

Here are a few Makar Sankranti special rangoli photos:

Sankranthi is special for us at #Kollipara with these magical rangoli every year by Shilpa #HappySankranthi #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/EKD1PbO5KJ — Narendra Nerla (@nerlanr) January 16, 2018

Read Also| Makar Sankranti Wishes In Marathi: Messages To Send To Your Family And Friends

Read Also| Makar Sankranti 2020: Few Places In Mumbai To Celebrate The Kite Flying Festival

These Makar Sankranti rangoli designs will help you make your Makar Sankranti special rangoli. You can use this design and create your own Makar Sankranti special rangoli which will showcase how you celebrate the festival. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Read Also| Makar Sankranti In Delhi And Places To Fly The Kite In The National Capital

Image courtesy: Canva