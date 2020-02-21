The Debate
The Debate
Mahashivratri Rangoli Design Ideas That Can Be Tried On The Auspicious Occasion

Festivals

Devotees of Lord Shiva will celebrate Mahashivratri on February 21, 2020. Here are a few Mahashivratri rangoli design ideas that you can try at home. Read on

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahashivratri rangoli design

Mahashivratri, the great night of Shiva,  will be celebrated on February 21 this year. Mahashivratri is considered as one of the most significant events in India's spiritual calendar. People and devotees across the country celebrate Mahashivratri with great enthusiasm.

From pouring and offering fruits, flowers and milk on the shivling to decorating home and temples, devotees leave no stone unturned to make Mahashivratri as one of the most memorable nights. Many devotees also design a colourful rangoli as It is considered as auspicious Hindu ritual during special occasions and religious ceremonies. 

READ | Significance Of Mahashivratri: Why Is This Auspicious Day Celebrated?

Rangolis are believed to have spiritual perspective. It is said that the devotees experience feelings ranging from spiritual energy to divine energy, divine consciousness and serenity. So to add a few more spirituality to the occasion, try to draw these rangoli designs this year.

Take a look below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirti Pawar (@rangoli_by_keerthi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Vinod Phokmare (@art_knack_by_aditi_) on

READ | Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Vinod Phokmare (@art_knack_by_aditi_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti Rathod (@rangoli_by_jyoti_rathod) on

READ | Mahashivratri Songs From Bollywood Movies That Will Add Colour To Your Celebrations; See

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dreamers (@craft_love____) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PRIYAL'S FOOD & ARTS (@priyal_food_and_arts) on

READ | Story Of Mahashivratri: What Is Mahashivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri's Rangoli & Art (@madhuri_rangoli_and_art) on

READ | Mahashivratri Vrat: Know The Importance Of The Day & Different Kind Of Fasts

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

Published:
COMMENT
