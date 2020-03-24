Amitabh Bachchan's Photos With His Granddaughter Aaradhya Are Beyond Adorable; Pics Inside

Bollywood's Shenshah often shares throwback pictures that are loved by his fans. He has always amazed his fans with throwback pictures, not only of himself but also his wife and grandkids. From being present on the big screen to small screen, his blogs to pictures and captions for his social media posts, he has always entertained the audience. With all that said now, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's photos with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's photos with granddaughter

Amitabh Bachchan can be seen caressing his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan in this picture. The photo is snapped on her birthday. Check out the picture:

Bachchan is often seen spending time with family and grandkids. In the picture, Bachchan and granddaughter - Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen posing with cute smiles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the picture on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday.

Bachchan can be seen giving blessings to his granddaughter in the picture. Bachchan always has a great time with his family and makes sure he gives time in spite of his hectic schedules. The picture shared proves the same.

This is yet another picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan that proves how much he loves her. In the picture, Bachchan can be seen posing with granddaughter and son in the back of a car.

