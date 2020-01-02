Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Top Quotes By The Guru That Will Inspire You

Guru Gobind Singh is the tenth Guru of Sikh religion. January 5 marks the great Sikh leader’s birth anniversary. He was a spiritual master, warrior, poet, and philosopher who was formally installed as the leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine.

He is the founder of the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in the year 1699. He introduced the Five Ks, which are known as the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times. He is also known as the one who finalised and enshrined the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism’s primary scripture and eternal guru.

Guru Gobind Singh is also credited with the Dasam Granth, a holy book whose hymns are a sacred part of Sikh prayers and Khalsa rituals. On the occasion of the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020, let us take a look at some of his most inspiring quotes:

Inspirational quotes by Guru Gobind Singh Ji

"He alone is a man who keeps his word; not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue." Guru Gobind tells everyone that one must keep his word and be honest by saying what is in their hearts. Otherwise, they might end up deceiving someone. "Donate a tenth of your earnings." Like many other religious leaders, Guru Gobind Singh also promoted charity. This teaching by him can still be seen being followed by many of his disciples. “I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord." Guru Gobind Singh said that one who loves others is the one who will see God in the real sense. “It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.” In this quote, Guru Gobind is telling the importance of living in the moment, being aware of one’s surroundings, and being in the moment. “If you are strong, torture not the weak, and thus lay not the axe to thy empire.” In this quote, Guru Gobind tells everyone that they should never harm or trouble someone who is weaker than them. One should not establish their empire by terrorising the weak.

