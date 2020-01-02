The Debate
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Significance Of The Festival

Festivals

Believers across the world will be celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 today. Here is the significance and wishes of the festival. Read on to know more.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020

In addition to being the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh was also a spiritual master, warrior, poet, and philosopher. His father was beheaded when he refused to get converted into Islam. Hence, Guru Gobind Singh took over his father at the tenth Sikh guru at the age of nine. All his four sons were killed during his life. While two of them died during a battle, the other two were executed by the Mughal army.

Guru Gobind Singh’s notable contributions to the Sikh community include the Dasam Granth hymns that are an integral part of Sikh prayers and Khalsa rituals. He also founded the Sikh warrior community, Khalsa in 1699. He also introduced the Five K’s of faith that are items worn by Sikhs at all times.

How is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrated?

The festival of Gurupurab is celebrated with much zest and the rituals are somewhat similar to Guru Nanak Jayanti. The festivals start with a 48-hour long non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib which is the holy book of the Sikhs. These readings are held at various Gurdwaras.

Sikhs come together as a community to sing hymns. Along with this, there are various recitations of Sikh scriptures as well. There are also special prayers held in Gurudwaras on the occasion. After the prayers, there is also langar that is served. 

Gurupurab 2020: Quotes and wishes

Believers also commence their day by sharing beautiful WhatsApp messages to send wishes to their near and dear ones. They send pictures and quotes. 

Published:
