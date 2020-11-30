Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He is considered as the founder of Sikhism. People celebrate this day as one of the most sacred occasions all over the world. This time, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 will take place from November 29 till November 30, 2020, Monday.

Moreover, devotees will rejoice the 551st birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. So, we have compiled some of the best Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes and quotes for you to wish your near and dear ones on this occasion. Check them out:

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Here are quotes and wishes to greet friends and family

Guru Nanak Jayanti quotes

I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.

Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.

Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants.

Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes

May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020!

Wish a very happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate the Prakash Utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy Gurpurab 2020!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, and bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2020!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birth anniversary. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020!

May this Gurpurab bring Joy & Happiness in your life! Happy Gurpurab 2020!

Let’s make this day joyous and bright! Let’s celebrate Guru ji’s birth anniversary and pledge to follow his teachings. Happy Gurpurab 2020!

Satguru Nanak Pargataya Mitti Dhund Jag Channan Hoia, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Purab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian.. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020!

May Guru Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams and ambitions. May His blessings be with you in all your endeavours! Happy Guru Purab!

Disclaimer: The above quotes have been sourced from different websites