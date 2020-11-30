Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Here are quotes and wishes to greet friends and family

Quick links:
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He is considered as the founder of Sikhism. People celebrate this day as one of the most sacred occasions all over the world. This time, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 will take place from November 29 till November 30, 2020, Monday.
Moreover, devotees will rejoice the 551st birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. So, we have compiled some of the best Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes and quotes for you to wish your near and dear ones on this occasion. Check them out:
I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?
Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.
Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.
Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants.
Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.
