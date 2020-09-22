World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

World Rose Day 2020 falls on September 22. On this day, people often plan to do something special for their partners. In a crisis situation like this, one of the best things that you can do in order to surprise your partner is bake a cake for them. Here are some of the cake decor ideas for World Rose Day 2020, as given by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria. Read further ahead to know more about it.
Also Read | Michelle Rodriguez Introduces Her Stuntwoman Debbie, Says 'I Trust Her With My Life'
Pankaj Bhadouria is the first-ever winner of India’s cooking reality television show MasterChef India Season 1, that aired in 2010. Today, Pankaj Bhadouria is not only one of the best and nation-wide renowned chef, but also an internet sensation, as she is often spotted posting food recipes and kitchen hacks on her social media handle.
Recently, on September 22, 2020, Pankaj Bhadouria took to her official Instagram handle in order to post a 30 seconds long video to celebrate World Rose Day 2020. In the video, she can be seen decorating a cake with pink colour icing, making roses on the sides and a floral design on the top of a white colour cake. Pankaj Bhadouria captioned the video, “Roses are Pink #pink #roses #cake #cakes #cakedecorating #cakestagram #cakedesign #cakeart #cakedecorator #cakepops #baking #bakeacake #bake #pankajbh”.
Also Read | Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Lavish £4.3million New York Home In Pics; See Here
Also Read | Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Here's A List Of Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Moments
Also Read | 'The Irresistible Blueberry Farm' Cast And Details About The Characters They Play