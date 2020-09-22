World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

World Rose Day 2020 falls on September 22. On this day, people often plan to do something special for their partners. In a crisis situation like this, one of the best things that you can do in order to surprise your partner is bake a cake for them. Here are some of the cake decor ideas for World Rose Day 2020, as given by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Cake décor ideas courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria

Pankaj Bhadouria is the first-ever winner of India’s cooking reality television show MasterChef India Season 1, that aired in 2010. Today, Pankaj Bhadouria is not only one of the best and nation-wide renowned chef, but also an internet sensation, as she is often spotted posting food recipes and kitchen hacks on her social media handle.

Recently, on September 22, 2020, Pankaj Bhadouria took to her official Instagram handle in order to post a 30 seconds long video to celebrate World Rose Day 2020. In the video, she can be seen decorating a cake with pink colour icing, making roses on the sides and a floral design on the top of a white colour cake. Pankaj Bhadouria captioned the video, “Roses are Pink #pink #roses #cake #cakes #cakedecorating #cakestagram #cakedesign #cakeart #cakedecorator #cakepops #baking #bakeacake #bake #pankajbh”.

How to bake an eggless chocolate cake-like Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria?

Ingredients

2 tbsp cherry juice

100 gm whipped cream

1 cup chocolate flakes

½ cup chocolate shavings

50 gm icing cream

10 to 15 cherries

olive oil

refined flour

For Batter

1 cup refined flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup butter milk

1 cup caster sugar

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

olive oil

Recipe

In a bowl take refined flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder thrice using a strainer.

In another bowl, mix some buttermilk and caster sugar.

Add baking soda to the buttermilk and sugar mixture, and mix again.

Set it aside for four to five minutes.

Add vanilla extract and then add the flour mixture in portions. After mixing it well, add olive oil.

Grease a baking pan with olive oil and dust with refined flour.

Pour the batter and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 C for 20 minutes.

Moist the cake base with cherry juice and then make a layer of cream.

Chop and spread cherries all over it.

Top the cake with chocolate shavings.

Pipe out the pink colour icing cream at the top and at the bottom, giving out floral (preferably roses as it is World Rose Day 2020) shapes.

Your cake is ready.

