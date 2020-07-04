Guru Purnima History, Significance, Celebration, And Timings Of The Puja

Guru Purnima is observed as an auspicious day by all the Indians, and it is commonly also recognized as “Vyasa Purnima”. This day is to commemorate Ved Vyasa’s birthday, and hence people call it, “Vyasa Purnima”. As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima is celebrated on Purnima that is a full moon in the Hindu month Ashadha. So, this year Guru Purnima is on July 5, 2020. The most important thing to mention this year is that Guru Purnima will be observed at “Upachaya Chandra Grahan” (also recognized as Penumbral Lunar Eclipse).

Also read | Gautam Buddha Quotes On Life To Share With Your Loved Ones This Buddha Purnima 2020

Guru Purnima Significance-

In India, Hindus, Buddhists and Jain across the nation celebrate Guru Purnima with happiness, delight and enthusiasm. It is that day when a significant divine tradition is dedicated to teachers who have taught us in various phases of life. Guru Purnima is the day when all the learners, students and disciples honour their academic, spiritual teachers, leaders and express their gratitude for their efforts. Guru Purnima also aims to rejoice and praise the teachers who have helped us evolve in our lives sharing their knowledge. On this day, people also perform ritualistic puja in honour of their Gurus. Students pay respect to their educators and teachers by offering flowers and gifts. Also, a function is organised in some of the colleges and schools, where speeches are held where students express their gratitude for their Gurus.

Also read | Buddha Purnima Wishes In English Which You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

Guru Purnima History:

As per one Hindu legend, on this day, Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata was born to sage Parashara and fisherman’s daughter Satyavati. And hence the day is also celebrated as Vyasa Purnima.

Another yogic school of Hinduism recognises Guru Purnima as the day that saw Shiva become the Adi Guru or the first Guru. Lord Shiva, also well-known as the Adiyogi, illustrated several mechanics of life on this day and his seven disciples known as the Saptarishis took knowledge across the world.

As per the belief of the Buddhists religion, this was the day when Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on Guru Purnima known as Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta. Buddhists celebrate this day in due respect of Lord Buddha, by practising meditation under the guidance of their spiritual leaders.

Also read | Buddha Purnima Celebrated Under Spell Of Lockdown In Nepal

Celebration & Timings of Guru Purnima 2020:

This year, Guru Purnima 2020 falls on July 5. As per the reports, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 11.33 am on July 4 and will continue till 10.13 am of the next day. So, celebrate this day by giving respect to all the Gurus of your life, gift them something special, or thank them for the guidance they showered on you throughout your life.

Also read | Martyrdom Of Guru Arjan Dev 2020: Meaning And Significance Of This Day