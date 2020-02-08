Hallmark Comedy Movies Even Cynical Partners Will Love To Watch

The most romantic time of year Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It is the perfect time to start looking for something to watch with your significant other. Hallmark always has the best romantic movies and is difficult to choose the best from it. Here is a list of five Hallmark classics which everyone will enjoy.

Dater's Handbook (2015)

The film revolves around the life of a woman who makes an effort to change up her dating routine with The Dater’s Handbook to find her true love. Along the way she discovers that what she is looking for is someone who loves her the way she is and not someone who meets all the criteria set out by the book. The Dater’s Handbook also stars Kristoffer Palaha who is better known for his role on Life Unexpected (he played Nate Bazile).

Elevator Girl (2010)

It is a Cinderella-style story where Chabert plays Liberty who is a free-spirited woman and meets a rather arrogant lawyer (Ryan Merriman). The two find themselves drawn to one another despite their conflicting personalities. The film is the classic story of an upper-class working man falling for a working girl and realising that she might be perfect for him.

The Lost Valentine (2011)

Betty White, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sean Faris, and Billy Magnussen all star together in this film. The film is a touching story that spans decades and multiple relationships. Lucas's grandmother Caroline revisits the train station where she said goodbye to the former love of her life, a pilot named Neil, who never returned home.

All Of My Heart (2015)

The movie follows a young caterer (Lacey Chabert) who inherits a beautiful country home. Unfortunately for Jenny, she discovers she has to share the estate with an overly ambitious Wall Street trader named Brian (Brennan Elliott). At first, they can't find a way to get along, but as they start to work side-by-side, the two begin to realise there might be something magical between them.

All Things Valetine (2016)

The film, All Things Valentine stars former Suits actor Sarah Rafferty and Sam Page in the lead role. In the film, Avery is an accomplished blogger who is dealing with terrible luck but then she meets a handsome veterinarian. At first, they hit it off and connect on every level, but then Avery learns that her attractive new friend has been leaving nasty messages on her blog posts.

