Hanukkah 2020: Happy Hanukkah Images, Wishes And Prayers To Share With Your Loved Ones

Hanukkah is one of the most important festivals in Jewish traditions. It is an eight-day winter festival of lights which is observed every ear on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev. This year, the Hanukkah 2020 will be celebrated from October 10, 2020, from sundown to Friday, December 18, 2020. Hanukkah is observed every year to commemorate the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem during the 2nd century B.C.It is celebrated to mark the triumph of light over darkness and also of spirituality over materiality. Hanukkah 2020 will be celebrated by sharing happy Hanukkah images, Hanukkah prayers and happy Hanukkah wishes among loved ones. Here is a look at some of the happy Hanukkah images, prayers wishes to share on the occasion of this holy festival.

Happy Hanukkah images of Hanukkah candles

Happy Hanukkah wishes

May God bless you and give you all the happiness of this world. Have a Happy Hanukkah.

Happy Hanukkah to everyone. May this festival bring happiness to all of our life.

Wishing you all a warm and wonderful holiday. May you have a blessed Hanukkah and new year!

Wish you a festival filled with joy and happy moments. Happy Hanukkah.

Hanukkah sameach! May you have a happy and peaceful holiday.

May you all have a great and exciting holiday. Happy Hanukkah!

Happy Chanukah, dear. I hope your life fills up with the light of menorah candles.

May the Lord light up your soul and bless you with all the love and joy you deserve. May these eight days be the best times of your life. Have a bright Hanukkah and enjoy the holiday!

Here comes the festival of lights with lots of joy and laughter! Happy Hanukkah. Forget all your worries this Hanukkah season. Hope you have a great time with your family and friends.

Hope Lord showers you with all of his blessings on this auspicious festival of Hanukkah and brings you closer to your friends and family. Have a safe and fun Hanukkah. Hanukkah Sameach.

Sending your warm hug and wishing for all the good things on this bright holiday! I hope you will enjoy this holiday season to your fullest. Happy Hanukkah and a happy new year!

May the lights of Menorah candles fill up your home. May you welcome the bright light and happy sunshine with open arms. Hanukkah Sameach! To you and your family.

May you find the peace that you are looking for and embrace the true meaning of Hanukkah, I also wish you find the guidance and love which holds the pillar of Hanukkah.

Happy Hanukkah. I hope your heart feels all the peace and joy that the festive holds significance for. May Lord bless you through thick and thin! Sending you warm hugs.

On this beautiful festival of joy and togetherness, I wish that all the blessings of the Lord always be with you in every walk of your life. Have a great Hanukkah with your dear ones.

May Lord bless you with health, wealth and prosperity in every aspect of your life. May you find meaning in the season and peace in your heart. Hope joy and Peace be yours.

Hanukkah prayers

First Prayer

Praised are You,

Our God, Ruler of the universe,

Who made us holy through Your commandments

and commanded us

to kindle the Hanukah lights.

Second Prayer

Praised are You,

Our God, Ruler of the universe,

Who performed wondrous deeds for our ancestors

in those ancient days

at this season.

Third Prayer

Praised are You, Our God, Ruler of the universe, Who has given us life and sustained us and enabled us to reach this season.

Image Credits: Pixabay