Hanukkah 2020: All About The History And Significance Of The Festival

Hanukkah 2020 date falls on December 10 and would end on December 18. According to History.com, Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish festival where the followers commemorate the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem during the 2nd century B.C. According to the legend, it is the time when the Jews had risen up against the Greek-Syrian oppressors during the Maccabean Revolt. Hanukkah refers to "dedication" in Hebrew language and it is informally known as the Festival of Lights. It starts on the 25th of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. Read on to know more about Hanukkah 2020 history and how it is celebrated.

ALSO READ| Video Of Nigella Lawson's 'Microwave' Pronunciation Leaves Netizens In Splits; Check Out

Hanukkah history

It is believed that around 200 B.C., the Land of Israel, came under the control of Antiochus III, the Seleucid king of Syria, who allowed the Jews to live peacefully as well as practice their religion. However, his son Antiochus IV Epiphanes outlawed the Jewish religion and ordered Jews to worship the Greek gods. During 168 B.C, Antiochus IV Epiphanes' soldiers arrived in Jerusalem and massacred thousands of people, and destroyed the city's holy Second Temple where they erected an altar in respect of Greek god Zeus, and even sacrificed pigs within the walls of the sacred temple. After that, a large scale rebellion broke out against Antiochus, the rebellion was led by the Jewish priest Mattathias and his five sons. When Mattathias passed away in 166 B.C., his son Judah (known as Judah Maccabee (“the Hammer”)) took the reigns, wherein within two years he drove out the Syrians out of Jerusalem. Judah then cleansed the holy temple of the Jews called the Second Temple, rebuilt its altar as well as lit the menorah, which is a gold candelabrum. It is believed that the seven branches of the candelabrum indicated knowledge and creation, and it was meant to be kept burning every night.

Hanukkah significance

According to national geographic, to commemorate the rededication of the Temple to the Hebrew god, Jews celebrate the festival of lights. It lasts for eight days and eight nights. This year, Hanukkah will be observed from December 10 and would end on December 18. As it is referred to as the festival of lights, followers celebrate the victory of light over darkness.

ALSO READ| Alejandro Sabella Death: Ex-Argentina head Coach dies Aged 66 After Days In Intensive Care

ALSO READ| Parth Samthaan's Reaction To Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda’s Romance Will Surprise You

Hanukkah celebration

The Hanukkah celebration includes lighting the nine-branched menorah which is referred to as Hanukiah in Hebrew. On each of the eight nights, one candle is added to the menorah after sunset, while the ninth candle, which is referred to as shamash the helper, is used to light these candles. Jews celebrate the festival by reciting blessings and display their menorah on their window as a reminder of the miracle that inspired Hanukkah celebration. People also have a feast in some areas on these days and consume traditional Hanukkah foods as well as play games with dreidels.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 Detection Using Smartphone Camera Developed; Takes Less Than 30 Minutes

ALSO READ| Madonna Gets Inked For The First Time, Expresses Love For Family Through Tattoo