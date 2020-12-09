PowerPoint Christmas Backgrounds To Use While Making Presentations

The festive season has started and people all over the world are gearing up to celebrate Christmas, one of the most awaited festivals of the year. A lot of people have started decorating their Christmas trees and houses for this year’s Christmas. The celebrations this year are going to be a bit different than every year because of the pandemic. Many people will be celebrating their Christmas with their loved ones at home while some may even gather virtually on various video calling apps.

Several people have to work around the holidays and make presentations centred on various themes including Christmas. People have been looking for Powerpoint Christmas backgrounds to use in their presentations. The Christmas backgrounds for PowerPoint can be used in making the presentations that are about the festive season or Christmas. For all the people who are searching for Powerpoint Christmas backgrounds or holiday backgrounds for PowerPoint, here is a look at some of the best Christmas backgrounds.

Powerpoint Christmas backgrounds

Image Credits: Unsplash

In this Christmas background, the content can be added at the upper part as it has decorative elements at the bottom.

Image Credits: Unsplash

This background has a festive touch to it because of the bokeh effect making it a perfect choice for a Christmas or festive-themed presentation.

Christmas backgrounds for Powerpoint

Image Credits: Unsplash

This image has minimal decorative elements on a solid black background. The use of white or gold text over this background will make the presentation look even better.

Also Read | Duterte Rules Out Christmas Truce With Communist Rebels

Also Read | Here Is The 'Christmas Ever After' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Image Credits: Unsplash

In this image, there is a gift box on the right side and blank space for content on the left. This PowerPoint virtual background is best for Christmas themed presentation or a slide.

Image Credits: Unsplash

This PowerPoint virtual background is perfect for a simple presentation with a touch of the Christmas tree. The image consists of a picture of Christmas tree at one corner and space for content

Image Credits: Pixabay

The glittery background can be used for a holiday-themed presentation or slide. The golden glitter can be toned down by decreasing the brightness or the opacity while editing the image.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Release 'The Christmas Song', Reveal Dog Tarzan Directed It

Also Read | Christmas Card Day 2020 Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Other holiday backgrounds for PowerPoint

Image Credits: Pixabay

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash